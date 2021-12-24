ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz take care of business against Covid-depleted Timberwolves

By James Hansen
slcdunk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith multiple starters for the Minnesota Timberwolves out for Covid protocols, the Utah Jazz won with relative ease, 128-116. Despite missing Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards the Timberwolves still put up a fight forcing the Jazz to play their main rotation guys all night. Malike Beasley had a very strong showing...

www.slcdunk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Depleted Timberwolves put pressure on, but still fall to Jazz, 128-116

Before the Timberwolves' 128-116 loss to the Jazz, coach Chris Finch tried to deploy a psychological tactic against Utah, who had no players in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Hours before the game, Karl-Anthony Towns joined six others in the protocols, which included starters Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in Vivint Arena. Last time out, the Jazz came away with a 136-104 road victory. This time out, the T-Wolves will attempt to avenge that crushing loss, but will do so without the services of seven players from their roster. Patrick...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naz Reid
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Jake Layman
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas as the Jazz look to move up in the Western Conference standings. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have been playing at an incredible level and it’s been the thing that has made the difference this season. The Jazz...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Finishes One-Handed Alley-Oop From Mitchell

SALT LAKE CITY – After setting the screen, Rudy Gobert rolled to his left toward the basket, then finished a sky high lob off the hands of Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz hosted the T-Wolves on Thursday, December 23. The dunk came with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter and...
NBA
thehivesports.com

Daily Dribble: Jazz Send Timberwolves home Howling

The Utah Jazz defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116. Rudy Gobert won the tip-off for the Utah Jazz. The Jazz opened the first quarter on a 13-9 run. They struggled to hit a shot from beyond the arc, only making one of five with less than five minutes in the first quarter. The Wolves were not backing down, cutting the Jazz lead to one-point with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Utah Jazz#Dpoy#Ksl Sports
kslsports.com

Mitchell Finds Early Rhythm As Jazz Host Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY – Donovan Mitchell took advantage of a soft Minnesota defense as he poured in 11 points in a game-high nine first quarter minutes. The Jazz hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Arena on Thursday, December, 23. Struggling from long-range, Mitchell overcame his 1-4 three-point field goals...
NBA
slcdunk.com

The key to Jordan Clarkson having an impact for the Utah Jazz

In last night’s 128-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jordan Clarkson had yet another poor shooting night. He ended the game with a measly five points, shooting 2-9 from the field and 1-6 from deep. It should be noted that one of those two makes might have been the highlight of the year for the Utah Jazz:
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz pull out tough win against depleted Mavericks

The Utah Jazz had to dig deep to pull a win out against a Mavericks team with a ton of players in Covid protocols. They finished their Christmas game with a win, 120-116. A lot of credit needs to go to the Mavericks who were missing their best player as well as other key rotation guys. Right before the game started, Kristaps Porzingis was given the go-ahead to start in this one and he was a huge asset for the Mavericks. He looked like his old Knicks self out there hitting mid-rangers and taking advantage of mismatches on the offensive end. He finished the game with 27 points and went 11/13 from the free-throw line. Utah had Royce O’Neale guarding him for multiple stretches of the game and he struggled to contain Porzingis. It’s hard to knock O’Neale for that as Porzingis is like 7’2”. Some Jazz fans would ask why O’Neale was on him and the answer is, do you think he’d do better guarding the rolling center, Dwight Powell? It was clearly a tough matchup defensively for Utah. The adjustment that helped was Rudy Gay at the 4. Gay had the size to at least be more physically dominant with Porzingis and it slowed him down. That’s the type of versatility the Jazz likely hoped for when they signed Gay. It gives Quin Snyder options when he needs them.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Timberwolves Prove Tough Test In Jazz Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz got a tougher test than some may have expected in their 128-116 win over the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves were without their top two scorers in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, plus multiple key contributors as the Minnesota roster has been ravaged by the NBA’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy