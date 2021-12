Three members of superstar K-pop group BTS have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days, their management company Big Hit Music has announced. On Saturday, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 one day after fellow member Suga was also diagnosed. The three members completed their second rounds of COVID vaccinations in late August, Big Hit Music said, and none of them had contact with each other or other BTS members. Their symptoms are either mild or non-existent. All seven members of BTS were on an official break where they could rest, recharge and spend time with their families after...

