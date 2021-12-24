ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese biopharma firm Everest Medicines is testing an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

Cover picture for the articleKerry Blanchard, CEO of Everest Medicines, discusses the mRNA...

KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
villages-news.com

Test the COVID-19 vaccines on the politicians

There is obviously a problem with the COVID-19 shots. Are they safe?. Well, I figured out – let’s test all the new vaccinations on our politicians! We have plenty of them and if we lose a few hundred, who cares? Some need to be replaced, we can start from the top down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Mrna#Mount Everest#Chinese#Everest Medicines#Canadian#Providence Therapeutics#World Health Organization
wustl.edu

What makes an mRNA vaccine so effective against severe COVID-19?

Shots trigger exceptional antibody response by activating key helper immune cells. The first two vaccines created with mRNA vaccine technology — the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines — are arguably two of the most effective COVID vaccines developed to date. In clinical trials, both were more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection, easily surpassing the 50% threshold the Food and Drug Administration had set for COVID-19 vaccines to be considered for emergency use authorization.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
contagionlive.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Against Infection or Death in an At-Risk Study Group

A study of mRNA vaccination in older people and people with comorbidities found vaccine efficacy of 69% against COVID-19 infection and 86% against death. One study, published this week in Annals of Internal Medicine, sought to determine the efficacy of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines in racially and ethnically diverse, elderly Americans.
SCIENCE
wgnradio.com

Dr. Kevin Most: MRNA vaccines provide the best protection against COVID

Bob Sirott is joined by Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most shares about the new report that the Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against omicron, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have the best protection against COVID. Later on, Dr. Most shares which mask is best to protect you against COVID, and answers listener questions.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
financialbuzz.com

Novavax Receives European Medicines Agency Recommendation for Conditional Marketing authorization of its COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported that the European Medicines Agency has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age and older. If authorized, NVX-CoV2373 will be marketed in the European Union as Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine. “Novavax appreciates the CHMP’s positive opinion concerning our vaccine, and we look forward to a decision from the European Commission,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “An authorization from the Commission would deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the E.U. during a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization.”
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

mRNA vaccines highly effective at preventing death from COVID-19, less effective at preventing infection

A target trial emulation study found that in an elderly population of U.S. veterans with high comorbidity burden, mRNA vaccine efficacy at preventing infection with COVID-19 was substantially lower than previously reported but effectiveness against death was very high. These finding suggest that complementary infection mitigation efforts remain important for pandemic control, even with vaccination. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
biospace.com

The Second Wave: Biopharma Players Race to Develop Therapeutics for COVID-19

The life science industry hasn’t hung up its lab coat and safety goggles just yet. As governments speed up vaccine booster plans in light of the Omicron variant, biopharmaceutical companies across the world are fighting an increasingly important battle against COVID-19: the struggle to treat the disease. Revive Therapeutics...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

No Credible Evidence COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines ‘Dramatically Increase’ Heart Attack Risk, Contrary to Flawed Abstract

The COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S. are not known to increase the risk of heart attack. But social media posts are misinterpreting an abstract in an American Heart Association journal as proof that the vaccine kills. The publisher later issued an “expression of concern” about the abstract “until a suitable correction can be published.”
MEDICAL SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

First Study of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy in People Living with HIV

A clinical trial of 8 sub-Saharan African countries will be the first to study the efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV. An impending study will be the first to evaluate efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV, including those struggling to maintain viral suppression. The Ubuntu study will also be the first to analyze the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine boosters induce neutralizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

Recent surveillance has revealed the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (BA.1/B.1.1.529) harboring up to 36 mutations in spike protein, the target of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies. Given its potential to escape vaccine-induced humoral immunity, we measured neutralization potency of sera from 88 mRNA-1273, 111 BNT162b, and 40 Ad26.COV2.S vaccine recipients against wild type, Delta, and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses. We included individuals that were vaccinated recently (<3 months), distantly (6-12 months), or recently boosted, and accounted for prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Remarkably, neutralization of Omicron was undetectable in most vaccinated individuals. However, individuals boosted with mRNA vaccines exhibited potent neutralization of Omicron only 4-6-fold lower than wild type, suggesting that boosters enhance the cross-reactivity of neutralizing antibody responses. In addition, we find Omicron pseudovirus is more infectious than any other variant tested. Overall, this study highlights the importance of boosters to broaden neutralizing antibody responses against highly divergent SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Decreased After 120 Days

HealthDay News — The vaccine effectiveness (VE) of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines declined at ≥120 days after the second dose, with higher VE and antibody levels for Moderna than Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, according to research published in the Dec. 10 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
SCIENCE

