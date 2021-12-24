Sneak Peek: K. Michelle, A1, Rich Dollaz, & More Suit Up for New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [Video]

Erica Mena and Rich Dollaz had a messy breakup. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Rich Dollaz and Erica Mena have a lot of history. Years ago, they were in a romantic relationship. While they did have a lot of passion between them, they began to have tension once Rich agreed to help Erica with her music career. She recorded a song she felt really good about, but Rich would later pass the song on to Olivia Longott. Erica felt betrayed. She clashed with Rich and they had explosive arguments over the song. For Rich, it was just all about business. However, Erica felt Rich owed her some kind of loyalty since they were together.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO