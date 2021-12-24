ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneak Peek: K. Michelle, A1, Rich Dollaz, & More Suit Up for New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [Video]

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 16 of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” may have just wrapped last week, but WE tv is already directing eyes to the show’s next set...

Bossip

“Marriage Boot Camp” Finale Exclusive: What Deception Did The Lie Detector Test Discover About N.O.R.E And Neri?! [VIDEO]

The season finale has arrived for “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” Will you be watching?. We’re just a day away from the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”. The new episode arrives Thursday, December 16th and the coaches are bringing out the lie detector to find out what’s really going on at the root of these relationships. When Judge Toler reveals N.O.R.E and Neri’s lie detector results discovered deception, how will the couple react? We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:
TV SERIES
