The Tennessee Titans will host the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night as both teams fight for playoff position. The Titans have struggled without Derrick Henry but they are in need of a win and we know when Mike Vrabel plays in primetime he seems to get it done. As for the 49ers, they are one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment, having won five of their last six games even if it was against opponents with losing records, it’s still the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO