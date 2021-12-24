ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

By Abdur Rahman Jahangir 
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh — A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze. It took 15 fire engines two hours to...

www.washingtonpost.com

eturbonews.com

New Deadly Ferry Accident in Bangladesh

A deadly fire started from the engine room on a Bangladesh ferry operating to Barguna from the capital Dhaka via Jhalakathi. At least 37 people have died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh, according to police, in the latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation.
ACCIDENTS
#Ferries#Bangladesh#Accident
The Independent

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said.Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna the Bihar state capital.The cause of the blast in Muzaffarpur was being investigated, said police officer Ram Naresh Paswan. He said the death toll was likely to rise as four of the injured were critical. Panic gripped the area as the powerful explosion shook and damaged homes and factories in the Bela industrial area, media reports said.Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires and explosions in India.Last year, a major fire and a powerful blast rocked a warehouse storing chemicals, killing 12 people near Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state. Read More BEHIND THE LENS: Chronicling a warming worldA village in India's northeast mourns after deadly attacksAsian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. The federal Attorney General's Office said the preliminary estimate...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Myanmar rescuers search for landslide victims

Rescue teams are desperately searching for people in a lake in Myanmar, after a landslide occurred in the Hpakant area of northern Kachin state at 04:00 on Wednesday (21:30 GMT Tuesday). As many as 100 people are feared missing after the incident at a jade mine.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

Landslide in Myanmar mining area leaves dozens missing

BANGKOK (AP) — A landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state killed one person and left at least 70 missing Wednesday and a search and rescue operation was underway, rescue officials said. Reports were scant from the area in Hpakant, which is the center...
ACCIDENTS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
Key News Network

Video: Driver Survives Horrific Crash

Driver survives crash into tree in Rowland Heights.Tony V/KNN. Rowland Heights, L.A. County: A driver survived after slamming into a tree and totaling the car in a crash in Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Nogales Street around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec.12, for reports of a vehicle into a tree.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Multiple People Killed In Freeway Crash In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Multiple people have died in a crash along Interstate 5 in Woodland, officials said Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of the Highway 113 off-ramp, according to the Woodland Fire Department. It is unclear at...
WOODLAND, CA

