New York Hunters: Fashion Savvy and Fashion Safe

Christmas is less than a week away, and by now, most people probably have their Christmas trees up. The big question; however, is do you have a real tree or a fake tree? Personally, I have three fake trees up this year across the house. We love being able to take out our trees out from the garage each year; however, there is something special about getting a real/live tree. Millions of families each year take part in the tradition of either chopping down their own tree from a farm, or picking up a real tree from vendors. In 2019, it is estimated that 26.2 million live/real Christmas trees were purchased, with 350 million Christmas trees growing on Christmas Tree farms in the U.S. at any given moment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO