New York City, NY

New York Hunters: Fashion Savvy and Fashion Safe

By Paty Quyn
 2 days ago
As I have mentioned before, I don't hunt. But I do like to think I know enough about the sport of hunting to share information as I discover it. The more I learn about hunting, the more I respect the people who do it. I didn't grow up in...

North Pole, New York is a Real Place & It Looks Magical

Did you know that there's a beautiful place in New York called North Pole? It turns out that it's not very far from the Hudson Valley. Where exactly is the North Pole and where do those letter to Santa go? It's a question that kids have wondered for ages. Well, I think I have finally found the answer. I'm sure that I'm not the only New Yorker that had no idea that there was a North Pole, New York.
Looking For A Hangover Cure? Experts Say Drink a Milkshake

In my younger days, I was quite the partier. I know, you're shocked by that. I seem so sweet and pure. (insert sarcasm) Anyway, you could say I have been around the hangover bend quite a few times. Hence one of the reasons that in my older years, I choose not to ever be in a too drunk and then severely hungover situation.
Heartwarming Photos of Poughkeepsie Police Shopping with Kids

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police along with officers from other departments in Dutchess County surprised a large number of kids with a shopping spree at the mall. If you were at the Poughkeepsie Galleria this past weekend you may have noticed a large police presence. It's sad but we're trained to immediately think that there's a problem when we see several police cars in the parking lot and uniformed officers congregating in a crowded place like a mall.
Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Hudson Valley…

Had just settled down from all the last-minute presents we wrapped,. From the Hudson Highlands to the Catskills, everywhere in between. As one person mentioned in the comments, “this is literally asked every year,” but it needs to be asked until the ruling is unanimous! In regards to those in the Hudson Valley, it is getting close. A few people came to bat and gave examples as to why Die Hard carries the yuletide spirit.
One of the Hudson Valley’s Top Spots Temporally Closes Due to Illness

It's become a headline that's become all too familiar once again, as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge across New York ,and the rest of the country. Unfortunately, yet another very popular local establishment has announced that they'll be temporally closing their doors due to members of their staff becoming sick. If you had plans to go there for the Christmas weekend ahead, then it appears you'll have to reschedule.
New York is Ranked No. ??? in Christmas Tree Production

Christmas is less than a week away, and by now, most people probably have their Christmas trees up. The big question; however, is do you have a real tree or a fake tree? Personally, I have three fake trees up this year across the house. We love being able to take out our trees out from the garage each year; however, there is something special about getting a real/live tree. Millions of families each year take part in the tradition of either chopping down their own tree from a farm, or picking up a real tree from vendors. In 2019, it is estimated that 26.2 million live/real Christmas trees were purchased, with 350 million Christmas trees growing on Christmas Tree farms in the U.S. at any given moment.
Ultimate Hudson Valley Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide

Growing up, stocking stuffers were always the highlight of Christmas morning. I would be excited for the fun, little goodies that were hiding away in a stocking with my initials on it. Stocking stuffers are a fun way to add unique gifts for friends and family. The best part about...
Radio Poll Leads To The Discovery of Animated Cult Classic

This weekend, I posed the question on WRRV “What is your favorite holiday special?” We got a few responses from people. One person said:. "Charlie Brown Christmas" You can't beat some Charlie Brown this time of year! I have a number of Peanuts specials on DVD that I pull out each year. Back in middle school, we did a rendition of Charlie Brown Christmas and I played Linus! Fun times! Another person wrote:
NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
This Hudson Valley Bakery Really Knows How to Do Christmas

A friend of mine who lives in Ulster County has been looking for the perfect dessert to serve her in-laws on Christmas Eve. She doesn’t have time to make anything, not that she’s an experienced baker anyway. She wants the dessert to look festive and impressive and she also wants it to taste good. Too much to ask? She found her answer right in Kingston, and she can’t stop talking about the festive looking desserts she picked up. Where did she end up?
Hudson Valley, Stop Filming Waitresses Crying Over Large Tips

If you want to do something nice for a waitress, put the camera down. You've probably seen videos on TikTok or Facebook of local waitresses being surprised by customers with huge tips during the holiday season. The footage usually always ends with the waitress breaking down and crying while the tipping customers pat themselves on the back for being such wonderful human beings.
