The rapid melting of ice from glaciers and landmasses such as Greenland and Antarctica has terrifying implications for the future of the planet.Just this week it was revealed that glaciers in the Himalayas are shrinking far more rapidly than glaciers in other parts of the world, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia.This loss of ice globally is even causing the Earth’s crust to warp.A side effect of this situation is the artefacts and scientific discoveries unveiled by the receding ice.First World War cave shelter and trove of artefactsA melted glacier in Northern Italy uncovered a trove of World War One treasures in May.A cave shelter in Mount Scorluzzo housed 20 Austrian soldiers in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO