Christmas Eve hours: Is Chipotle open or closed?

Chipotle is one of the United States' most preferred fast-food restaurants. It locally sources its ingredients and serves bountiful portions at a fair price while escaping the need for things to be deep-fried and fatty.
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant in Urbana has shut its doors, at least for now. The Red Herring has been around since 1967. It’s on U of I’s campus, near the corner of Oregon and Matthews. The vegetarian restaurant posted on Facebook saying financial losses from the pandemic will force them to stay closed […]
Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
A thousand bucks in cash, a year's worth of rent and a car were among some of the Christmas gifts that workers at one Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A got this year -- from their boss.Video shows employees at the Robinson store in Allegheny County surprising one employee with a car.Aimee Hernandez, has alw…
Burger King is celebrating the Whopper’s birthday by selling the sandwich for its 1957 price of 37 cents today (December 3rd) and tomorrow (December 4th) only. The offer is available for new and existing Royal Perks members exclusively through the BK mobile app and BK.com. Source: Chewboom.
We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
What does it take to be a chef? Is it all about culinary skill? Or, perhaps, a well-traveled palette, and in-depth knowledge of the most exotic foods? Or does it simply take patience?. From line cooks at the greasiest diner to the most revered chefs in Lyon, Paris, one thing...
Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
IHOP - 108 Pauline Drive, York Township. IHOP will be open on Christmas Day for breakfast only, from 7 a.m. to noon. Emerald Garden - 564 Shrewsbury Commons Ave, Shrewsbury. Emerald Garden will be open for takeout and dine-in on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Best Wok...
Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
New food is coming your way.The BlackRabbit/Unsplash. Genuine Concepts manages a number of restaurants throughout The Valley. However, it is pulling the plug on one of its locations. The Vig is set to close for good on December 19, so any fans of the restaurant will want to stop by for a final meal in the coming days. Genuine Concepts though is not handing the location off or selling. They have decided to revamp the restaurant and convert it into a new destination for food lovers around the uptown destination.
