In 1955, the then-chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, William McChesney Martin, explained that one of the functions of the Fed was to order “the punch bowl removed just when the party is really warming up.” Jay Powell, the current chairman, has taken that teaching to heart. After saying a couple of weeks ago that the time has come to stop calling inflation “transitory”, he followed up with the announcement that the Fed will reduce money injections via bond purchases much faster than planned. The market thinks that it will end all purchases by next March, at which time the Fed will also start hiking rates. At the moment, the consensus is that it will do so three times before the end of 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO