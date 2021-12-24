ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WTI Price Analysis: Eases from monthly top but bulls not out of the woods

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI crude oil consolidates recent gains, pressured around intraday low. Bullish MACD signals join upside breaks of previous key resistance to keep buyers hopeful. Further upside awaits $74.65 break, intraday sellers aim for $73.20-15 as immediate support. WTI crude oil retreats from a one-month...

