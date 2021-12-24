What oven setting is required so the cake stays moist?

I've been using this delightful recipe with cream cheese and butter to make Hand Pies for sale at a farmer's market. It works great--so great that I need to figure out a way to increase my production. I wonder if any producers make, or could make, 10x15 dough sheets? all the dough sheets I see online use soy, palm or other fats, not butter (one uses lard, and I have a lot of vegetarian customers), and they all use AP flour (or at least don't say otherwise). Is there something in the nature of the dough that would prevent sheeting? I wonder if there are any producers who might do a small run? Looked online, no love so far. Thanks so much for any advice! Janet Waegel, Mackie's Tasty Treats.

