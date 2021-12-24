ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What oven setting is required so the cake stays moist?

Food52
 2 days ago

Hi everyone! Is it safe...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

Baker Reveals What You're Doing Wrong With Your Holiday Cookies

The only thing as enjoyable as eating cookies is baking them, especially around the holidays. Whether you're making treats to leave out for Santa or making to pass out to coworkers and friends at your next holiday party, Christmas cookies are one of the highlights of the season. According to one survey by Fleischmann's Yeast and Karo Syrup brands (per PR Newswire), 73% of people get more excited about baking this time of year, with 61% admitting that they bake three or more batches. Sugar cookies, gingerbread, peanut butter blossoms ... oh my!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oven#Moist#Food Drink
The Spokesman-Review

This simple pecan bundt cake is moist and full of flavor

This bundt cake recipe comes from Vallery Lomas’ debut cookbook, “Life Is What You Bake It” and “has a tight crumb, like a pound cake, but it’s moist and full of flavor from the pineapple and nuts,” she writes. Contributing to that flavor is...
RECIPES
chatelaine.com

17 Amazing No-Bake Desserts For The Holidays

After the turkey, baked brie, fresh pull-apart rolls and everything else you need your oven for this month, it can be difficult to find time (or oven space) for dessert. And if you’re out of time to bake more holiday cookies—or you’re interested in adding something new to the menu—these no-bake desserts are the way to go!
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best and Easiest 2-Ingredient Fudge

Whipping up a batch of old-fashioned fudge involves candy-making tools and closely-watched pots—a fun time when you’re in the mood for it but not if you want fudge fast. So imagine our delight at discovering this 2-ingredient fudge! Not only does this no-fail candy require literally two ingredients, but it also comes together in minutes. No candy thermometer is needed.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Giada DeLaurentiis' Upgraded Holiday Cake Is Turning Heads

With Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want For Christmas" playing in the background, Giada DeLaurentiis shared a simple, delicious holiday cake idea on her TikTok account. Although many people might want to whip up a slice of deliciousness from the home oven, this holiday dessert idea seems to be relatively stress-less. With a slice, dollop, and dusting, a delicious holiday cake goes from box to star of the dessert table.
TV & VIDEOS
jamiesfeast.com

Extra Moist Chocolate Cake with Frosting

This extra moist chocolate cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, creamy, and so delicious! If you are a chocolate lover, then this is one of your must-try desserts. Simple and easy to make, you will need 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Greek Moist Cake (Traditional Recipe)

This Greek moist cake is so simple and easy to prepare. The amazing taste will take you straight in Greece in a small beautiful tavern near the beach. This cake is also known as Greek honey cake. Try it:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. 1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour. A pinch...
RECIPES
Food52

Making dough sheets from Emma Laperruque's 100% Whole-Wheat Pie Crust

I've been using this delightful recipe with cream cheese and butter to make Hand Pies for sale at a farmer's market. It works great--so great that I need to figure out a way to increase my production. I wonder if any producers make, or could make, 10x15 dough sheets? all the dough sheets I see online use soy, palm or other fats, not butter (one uses lard, and I have a lot of vegetarian customers), and they all use AP flour (or at least don't say otherwise). Is there something in the nature of the dough that would prevent sheeting? I wonder if there are any producers who might do a small run? Looked online, no love so far. Thanks so much for any advice! Janet Waegel, Mackie's Tasty Treats.
RECIPES
Food52

Why Yellow Cake Is So Important to Black Celebrations

Early in my relationship with my current partner, he threw a small birthday party for me. We went to a local bakery a few days before the party to order a cake. When the baker asked what kind I wanted, I said yellow cake with chocolate frosting. The baker had no idea what a yellow cake was, and my boyfriend said that yellow wasn’t a flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

34 Ways to Cook With Walnuts

I've never been a person that goes wild for walnuts. They're a superfood, so you're supposed to like them. I dutifully buy walnuts in bulk and store them in one of those large hermetic jars (so they don't go stale, of course) and they stare back at me…quietly, like walnuts do.
RECIPES
Food52

Warm Gingerbread Cake With Creme Anglaise

In my family, we get together with a larger group in the days around Christmas. But on Christmas Day, it’s a small group. We stay in pajamas all day, and my mom and I cook special food for everyone. So when I think of the holidays, I think of two sort of distinctions of recipe: Christmas Eve recipes (go-tos that can feed a crowd), and Christmas Day recipes (extra special, comforting recipes).
RECIPES
Food52

24 Molasses Recipes, From Expected Classics to Sweet Surprises

Molasses is an ingredient that keeps on giving. No matter how carefully you think you've scraped out the jar, try turning it upright and returning a day later—you'll see yet another 1/4 cup has accumulated. It's endless breadsticks, molasses-edition. Here, we’re embracing it in two dozen different recipes. Most of these recipes satisfy one’s sweet tooth in the form of cakey sandwich cookies, Bundt cakes, and bars, but the holidays are all about giving, so we’re also delivering a few savory recipes that may catch you by surprise.
RECIPES
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Holiday dinner requires preparation

Saturday evening we got together at the Mizzell pond house for an early Christmas celebration with my Aunt Mattie, who is 98 years “young.” She was all smiles as so many people complimented her on how lovely she still is and how they enjoyed seeing her riding atop a float in the St. George Christmas parade. Some folks called her a “celebrity” and though Aunt Mattie wouldn’t sign any autographs, she was open to warm, wonderful hugs and photos. As I watched her enjoying herself, I thought of the hours I spent in her kitchen soaking up her culinary wisdom and savoring the awesome food she prepared and taught many of us to prepare.
RECIPES
Food52

Spiced Cranberry-Plum Sparkler

When it comes to entertaining in the winter months, it's always nice to have something extra special to impress your guests. Maybe it's a showstopping centerpiece, a spirited singalong, or perhaps a cookie swap—so many possibilities for holiday cheer. If you're looking for a treat that will delight partygoers of all ages, consider this sparkling non-alcoholic beverage that's giving major sugar plums vibes (without the actual sugar).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy