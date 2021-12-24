Morning Report: Time to Worry About Kermit Davis' Rebels?

Welcome to the Morning Report, a daily Ole Miss column to start your day from The Grove Report.

Key Ole Miss Headlines

Morning Column: Time to Worry About Kermit Davis' Rebels?

Many Ole Miss fans may be currently focused on nailing down plans for the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, but basketball season is in full-swing in Oxford, and the early results have been somewhat lackluster.

Sure, Ole Miss sits at 8-4 heading into conference play next week and has what appeared to be a solid win over Memphis at home earlier this month, but there appear to be glaring flaws on this team that have yet to be solved heading into the SEC portion of the schedule.

Since beating Memphis, Ole Miss has been blown out by Western Kentucky at a neutral site and lost to Samford at home with wins over Middle Tennessee and Dayton sandwiched in between. In the NET rankings, Ole Miss is currently 134th in the country.

In order for more consistency in the win column to be found, Ole Miss has to find consistent scoring. Jarkel Joiner, Daeshun Ruffin and Nysier Brooks have shown flashes of being able to get buckets, but if Ole Miss hopes to find its way into the postseason, it has to get better in that regard.

Oh, and it doesn't get any easier for Ole Miss from here on out. The SEC is going to present its fair share of problems for the Rebels if some of these issues aren't resolved.

Is it time to panic if you're an Ole Miss fan? Not necessarily. Is it time to be concerned? Absolutely.

Upcoming Games

Football

Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. No. 7 Baylor

Men's Basketball

Dec. 29 vs. Florida

Women's Basketball

Dec. 30 vs. Arkansas

