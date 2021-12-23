Highs flirt with the 60s today and tomorrow 12/23/2021

Temperatures are off to a mild start this morning, with most of southeast NE currently sitting in the 30s. Morning lows are usually in the teens for the end of December, so temperatures are well above average this morning. You still want to grab your coats before heading out, because clear skies and calm winds have resulted in wind chill values in the teens and twenties. Clouds will gradually increase as we head throughout your Monday and highs will reach the low to mid-40s. The clouds will hang around into overnight tonight, and this will act as a blanket and temperatures will only drop to the upper 20s. Highs remain in the 40s thru tomorrow, but a big temperature drop takes us into the middle of the week. A strong cold front drops highs into the upper 20s on Wednesday and could bring some precipitation to some of the area. Some of southeast NE could see a wintry mix late Monday into early Tuesday morning, but the best chance for precipitation will be to our east in Iowa. Temperatures gradually warm back up by the end of the week, but another winter system will move in during the weekend. This weekend system could give eastern NE a better chance for snow.

