ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Highs flirt with the 60s today and tomorrow 12/23/2021

By Brittany Foster
klkntv.com
 4 days ago

All of Nebraska is off to a warmer start on this Thursday morning! Wind chill values range from the 20-30s currently, compared to the single digits that we saw at the start of the week. This warm trend will continue into the afternoon...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Mild start to the week; winter arrives on Wednesday 12/27

Temperatures are off to a mild start this morning, with most of southeast NE currently sitting in the 30s. Morning lows are usually in the teens for the end of December, so temperatures are well above average this morning. You still want to grab your coats before heading out, because clear skies and calm winds have resulted in wind chill values in the teens and twenties. Clouds will gradually increase as we head throughout your Monday and highs will reach the low to mid-40s. The clouds will hang around into overnight tonight, and this will act as a blanket and temperatures will only drop to the upper 20s. Highs remain in the 40s thru tomorrow, but a big temperature drop takes us into the middle of the week. A strong cold front drops highs into the upper 20s on Wednesday and could bring some precipitation to some of the area. Some of southeast NE could see a wintry mix late Monday into early Tuesday morning, but the best chance for precipitation will be to our east in Iowa. Temperatures gradually warm back up by the end of the week, but another winter system will move in during the weekend. This weekend system could give eastern NE a better chance for snow.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Highs In The Lower 60s, Slight Tuesday Rain Chances

A weak cold front is moving across the state this morning and will bring north winds and highs in the lower 60s for the metro this afternoon before the boundary quickly returns as a warm front later tonight through Tuesday morning. Moisture will also return with the warm front and provide a chance for some scattered showers and storms near and north of the boundary late tonight through Tuesday morning. These chances will be highest near and north of the metro beginning later tonight through Tuesday morning. Gusty southwest winds return Tuesday with morning lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s before another front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning dropping the temps closer to seasonal averages with Wednesday morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s north and lower 60s south. The roller-coaster continues Thursday into Friday with a return of gusty southwest winds and warmer weather as highs reach the mid to upper 60s Friday before a strong surge of arctic air is likely to invade the nation, including the southern plains.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Community Policy