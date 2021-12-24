ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 dead in submerged car in San Francisco

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gRUV_0dV7MRzI00

Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday ordered evacuations for a fire-scarred Southern California canyon area because of possible mud and debris flows.

Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, rescued two people who had climbed atop a vehicle at a flooded underpass. But they weren’t able to reach people in a fully submerged car, San Mateo County sheriff’s Det. Javier Acosta said.

In the Sierra Nevada, an evacuation warning was issued for about 150 homes downstream of Twain Harte Lake Dam after cracks were found in granite that adjoins the manmade part of the 36-foot-high (11-meter) structure. Authorities began releasing some water, but the dam didn’t seem in any immediate danger, Tuolomne County sheriff’s Sgt. Nicco Sandelin said.

The precautions for Southern California came as precipitation that had mostly been falling in Northern California this week spread throughout the state. Heavy rain was falling Thursday night in the southern part of the state.

Earlier, firefighters used a litter basket to rescue a man stranded on a bridge pillar above the flowing Los Angeles River.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for minor flooding of roadways and low-lying areas in counties around San Francisco Bay and an avalanche warning was posted for eastern Sierra Nevada backcountry areas in Mono and Inyo counties.

Tire chains were required on several major routes through the Sierra, and flooding closed a stretch of coastal Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County and a section of U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara County.

Forecasters issued a flood watch for areas east and southeast of Los Angeles starting Thursday evening because of possible heavy overnight rain fed by an atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

An evacuation order was issued by Orange County authorities for three canyons near a wildfire burn scar where rain last week unleashed muddy torrents.

Warnings urging voluntary evacuation were issued by San Bernardino County authorities for a half-dozen mountain areas.

Periods of rain and snow were predicted for California through Christmas and into next week. Snow levels in the north could drop to 1,000 feet (300 meters) or lower by Sunday, forecasters said, warning holiday travelers to be ready.

“Foothill locations that do not normally receive snow should prepare for winter conditions, especially from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning,” the Sacramento weather office said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

Patrick Tong
1d ago

this isn't San Francisco. whoever is reporting this here need to get the location right. this is Millbrae and El Camino Real.

Reply
2
Related
KTLA

SoCal to see more rain Christmas Day and beyond

Southern California residents got a brief Christmas Eve reprieve from a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding, snarled traffic and prompted evacuations in some burn areas around the region. The rain gave way to mostly sunny skies in the Los Angeles area early Friday, with scattered showers expected around the area through the afternoon. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Winter storm shuts down I-80 in Sierra, more snow on way

A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra was closed Saturday when a powerful storm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got its second wind. A winter storm remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lake Tahoe, where the National Weather Service said more […]
COLFAX, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
San Francisco, CA
Orange County, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Wave of storms brings flood threats, snow for Christmas

Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-scarred California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of snowy streets as a wave of storms rolled through the West. The new storms, which could drop rain and snow over much of the region into next week and plunge the Pacific Northwest […]
KTLA

Omicron evident in up to 70% of COVID cases in parts of California

The highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays, California health officials said Thursday. Omicron has quickly become the most common form of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of all cases, federal officials said in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Heavy Rain#Weather#San Luis#Accident#The Sierra Nevada
KTLA

L.A. County reports nearly 10,000 new COVID cases amid omicron surge

Los Angeles County on Friday reported nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread throughout California. The county reported 9,988 new cases Friday, 8,633 on Thursday and 6,509 the day before. Those numbers represent major, successive increases from the week before, when L.A. County’s daily case rates hovered closer to 2,000 cases. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mandatory evacuations over flood concerns lifted for some Bond Fire burn areas

Mandatory evacuation orders put in place before Thursday’s powerful winter storm were lifted for Bond Fire burn area residents Friday morning.   The early afternoon update from Orange County officials stated that  the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons have been lifted. A series of storms were forecast to pass through the region Thursday through Sunday, […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

100 homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns in NorCal

About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned early on Christmas Eve and leaked gasoline, authorities said. Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680. The freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be […]
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTLA

Fire crews battle down blaze at Buena Park carport; 7 displaced

Fire crews on Christmas morning knocked down a fire that engulfed two vehicles parked inside a carport at an apartment building in Buena Park. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Saturday to an apartment building on the 8000 block of 7th Street, where they found two vehicles on fire inside a carport that threatened apartment units […]
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

L.A. County is expanding COVID testing amid surge in demand

Amid a major surge in demand for coronavirus testing over the holidays, Los Angeles County announced Friday that it is expanding its testing services. Residents have been rushing to get tested before gathering with loved ones over the holidays as the county faces another COVID-19 surge under the threat of the new, highly-transmissible omicron variant. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are the highest-earning cities in California

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy