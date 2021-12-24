Bob Doucette: An old holiday photo reveals a family secret: Dad is rad

A Kentucky family has been reunited with a priceless 80-year-old photograph after Friday night’s stream of tornadoes blew it 130 miles away. The black-and-white snap showed a woman in a headscarf holding a boy. On the back, it read: “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942.” AP reported that the photo was discovered by Katie Posten when she walked out to her driveway Saturday morning. “Seeing the date, I realized that was likely from a home hit by a tornado,” Posten said. The tech worker posted an appeal on Facebook, and a man with the same Swatzell surname started getting tagged repeatedly. Cole Swatzell then commented that the photo belonged to his family members in Dawson Springs, 130 miles from Posten’s home in New Albany. Posten vowed to send the photo back to the family, and said: “It’s really remarkable, definitely one of those things, given all that has happened, that makes you consider how valuable things are—memories, family heirlooms, and those kinds of things.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO