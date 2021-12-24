ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Doucette: An old holiday photo reveals a family secret: Dad is rad

By Bob Doucette Editorial Writer
Tulsa World
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few nights back, my mom texted me a few photos from childhood days long past. One included a candid picture of her, with a freshly cooked turkey right out of the oven in a cabin our family once owned nearly Bailey, Colorado. We had a lot of great...

bravotv.com

You Need to See Meghan King Owens’ Holiday Family Photo

Meghan King Owens is spreading holiday cheer with her family. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently took to Instagram to share festive moments with some of her loved ones as they celebrated the holiday season together. "Aspen asked Santa to send her an elf on the shelf. Nooooo!!!!!!...
143-year-old fruitcake is a Michigan family’s holiday heirloom

TECUMSEH, Mich. (AP) — Some families pass down jewelry, watches or even recipes. But a Michigan family has its own heirloom: a 143-year-old fruitcake. “It’s a great thing,” said Julie Ruttinger, the great-great-granddaughter of Fidelia Ford, who baked the cake in 1878. “It was tradition. It’s a legacy.”
Family Reunited With Priceless Old Photo That Tornado Blew 130 Miles Away

A Kentucky family has been reunited with a priceless 80-year-old photograph after Friday night’s stream of tornadoes blew it 130 miles away. The black-and-white snap showed a woman in a headscarf holding a boy. On the back, it read: “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942.” AP reported that the photo was discovered by Katie Posten when she walked out to her driveway Saturday morning. “Seeing the date, I realized that was likely from a home hit by a tornado,” Posten said. The tech worker posted an appeal on Facebook, and a man with the same Swatzell surname started getting tagged repeatedly. Cole Swatzell then commented that the photo belonged to his family members in Dawson Springs, 130 miles from Posten’s home in New Albany. Posten vowed to send the photo back to the family, and said: “It’s really remarkable, definitely one of those things, given all that has happened, that makes you consider how valuable things are—memories, family heirlooms, and those kinds of things.”
Local Family Shares KC’s Best-Kept Holiday Light Secrets

For many Kansas City families, the Plaza’s holiday lights are an annual must-see, but one local family turned their annual Plaza-light viewing into scouring the KC metro for the best neighborhood displays. Based in Independence, the Lorenz family also ventures through Liberty, Lenexa, Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Parkville, Grandview,...
Chew This! Sharing Secret Family Recipes

Happy Holidays from my family to yours! I really hope you and your families stay safe, secure and warm this Holiday season and into the New Year. Times are so hard for so many people and all it takes is a little friendliness, compassion and understanding to turn someone’s day around. So please remember this when the hustle and bustle of the Holiday season is leaving you stressed out and overwhelmed. Try to take time for yourself, relax, meditate and remember gratitude in your daily lives.
Watch Now: Bob Doucette: Kentucky storms show us one more reason to get serious about climate resiliency

On the evening of May 3, 1999, I found myself standing in the middle of a neighborhood in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, surveying what could be described as a cataclysm. In every direction, the splintered remains of homes formed a perversely broken skyline as people slowly shuffled out of the wreckage, carrying what they could toward a large church across the street.
A Secret Holiday Tree Dedicated to Pets

Humankind seems to make great efforts to make sure those who have gone before them are remembered, and Central Park is certainly indicative of this. Throughout the park, there are over four thousand benches bearing the names of those who’ve passed away. A number of other memorials pay homage...
Awkward Family Photos

Two boston terriers in Christmas costumes in front of the Christmas tree. It is officially Christmas card season. Whether it is a family photoshoot in an empty field or over the top crazy, it is always fun to see what people come up with. The best are always the super awkward photos though and below are just some of the crazies that some people have done. If you have any awkward photos, we want to see!
Back when you could go skiing in Pine Hill, NJ

The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could actually go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. In the '70s and '80s, it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never...
