U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share Christmas Card with photo of daughter Lilibet

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - The world is finally getting to see a glimpse of 'Lilibet,' the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex...

local12.com

