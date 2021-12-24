Fifine K669 Metal USB Condenser Mic is great for recording on your PC or Mac

Escape technology at the table while reading the news, watching videos, and more with the ABUSIZZ Lamp + high-resolution projector. While it might look like a standard light (and installs like one, too), it combines an array of features. Most impressively, the ABUSIZZ Lamp + projects footage from your phone onto the surface below for a magical experience. And you can directly interact with the content on the table using your finger as a mouse. Best of all, it projects content in full HD with 1,400 ANSI lumens and provides a projection area of 70 cm by 39 cm. Moreover, this high-resolution projector offers 360 degrees of sound to complement the content. Overall, use it at business meetings or for private workshops and receive pleasant light with optimal brightness.
