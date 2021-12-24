ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Here's How Hong Kong spreads joy over the Christmas Season

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Christmas is a time to cheer and celebrate. It's the most wonderful time of the year when houses and businesses adorn their Christmas lights and decorations, the streets are filled with holiday music, and people are in a jolly and celebratory mood....

Reuters

Britain scolds China over Hong Kong

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain scolded China on Tuesday for using a National Security Law to repress opposition politicians, the media and civil society in Hong Kong. “The erosion of liberty in Hong Kong is an affront to freedom and democracy,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on the publication of a report on Hong Kong.
U.K.
Newsweek

Hong Kong Shopping Mall Fire Leaves Over 300 Trapped on Roof

Hundreds of people were trapped on the roof of a shopping and office complex in Hong Kong after a fire broke out around noon on Wednesday, according to local reports. Firefighters are still on site at the city's World Trade Centre, where videos showed smoke rising from the side of the 38-story tower block and aerial ladders were used to evacuate patrons stuck on a lower-level dining area terrace.
CHINA
BBC

This is how China is reshaping Hong Kong

Hong Kong's unique freedoms are being removed one by one by Beijing through a National Security Law and an Electoral 'patriots' law. Ahead of the Legislative Council elections on 19 December, and as more people receive sentencing under the new laws, here’s why Hong Kong’s global identity is changing forever.
CHINA
The Guardian

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced over banned Tiananmen vigil

The Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists have been sentenced to up to 14 months in prison for organising, taking part in and inciting participation in a banned vigil last year for victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The former British colony, which...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, Western Allies Express Grave Concern Over Hong Kong Vote

The United States and four other Western countries expressed "grave concern" Monday about the "erosion of democratic elements" in Hong Kong as pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory in the city's legislative elections after laws were changed to favor China's Communist Party loyalists. "Actions that undermine Hong Kong's rights, freedoms and...
FOREIGN POLICY
wuft.org

The events that led to Hong Kong’s pivotal elections

Demands for expanded democracy in the semi-autonomous territory inspired protest movements that were largely ignored by Beijing and crushed by security forces. (Image credit: Vincent Yu/AP file photo)
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

China slams US, allies over remarks on Hong Kong polls

London [UK], December 21 (ANI): China on Tuesday rejected remarks made by the US and its allies regarding the erosion of democratic elements of Hong Kong's electoral system. "China urges a handful of countries to take off their mask of hypocrisy, respect China's sovereignty and unity, and stop any form of interference in HK affairs, which are China's internal affairs," said the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the UK.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hong Kong's Media Face Year of Red Lines

2021 was a year of dramatic changes for Hong Kong's media scene, as the city adjusted to life under Beijing's national security law. Journalists have been detained, the pro-democracy news outlet Apple Daily was forced to close, and visas for foreign correspondents were delayed or, in one case, denied. It's...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tiananmen Square statue taken down in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A sculpture at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) honoring the scores of pro-democracy demonstrators killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 was taken down on December 22. The sculpture depicted bodies heaped in stark remembrance of pro-democracy protesters who lost their lives in Beijing. The removal...
CHINA
The Independent

In Pictures: Festive lights spread welcome cheer as UK steps into Christmas

Festive light displays have been spreading welcome cheer across the UK and Ireland in the run-up to Christmas this year.As uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant looms large over the festive season, creative types have been working their magic designing winter wonderlands to lift the nation’s spirits.Here are some of the highlights.Residents on Byron Road in New Milton have raised more than £85,000 for charities since they started displaying festive illuminations more than 15 years ago.Lots of light displays are created to raise funds for worthy causes, with the NHS the recipient of the proceeds of this year’s Byron Road...
CORONAVIRUS
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
