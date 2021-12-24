Itawamba County to get Main Street Roadmap visit

In this file photo from August 2017, a pedestrian uses the crosswalk to make her way across South Cummings Street at its intersection with Main in downtown Fulton. Members of the Mississippi Main Street Association in January will conduct a Roadmap Resource Team Visit for Itawamba County, helping the city of Fulton and the towns of Mantachie and Tremont plan to improve their downtown areas. ADAM ARMOUR I DAILY JOURNAL

FULTON • Municipalities in Itawamba County will soon receive advice on how to revamp their downtown areas from some of the state's foremost experts on the subject.

Members of the Mississippi Main Street Association will conduct a Roadmap Resource Team Visit for Itawamba County in January. This service is provided by MMSA to newly designated Mississippi Main Street communities.

The purpose of the Roadmap Resource Team Visit is to provide Itawamba Main Street with a strategic framework or "roadmap" with prioritized recommendations and specific implementation tactics for the next three to five years as the organization guides the downtown revitalization activities for the communities of Fulton, Mantachie and Tremont.

The public is invited to attend a community visioning session in each of the communities in Itawamba County: Fulton on Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the City of Fulton's Board Room; Tremont on Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Tammy Wynette Legacy Park; and Mantachie on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Mantachie Town Hall. The community visioning sessions will be interactive, and community members are encouraged to give input to help shape the vision for each of the community's downtown areas.

All community members are invited to attend the final Community Presentation on Friday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Itawamba Community College Student Services Building in the Banquet Room. The public presentation will include general observations and recommendations by the Roadmap Resource Team.