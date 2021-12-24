ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stock markets follow Wall St up as omicron fears ease

By JOE McDONALD
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APhou_0dV7Htc900
Hong Kong Financial Markets A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.

Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.

Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report. “The U.S. economic recovery in 2022 still looks very strong.”

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,629.61 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained less than 0.1% to 28,815.17. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.1% to 23,223.76.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.6% to 3,017.93 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.4% higher at 7,420.30.

New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Bangkok retreated. Singapore was closed for Christmas.

On Wall Street, S&P rose to 4,725.79, surpassing its Dec. 10 record. The index ended up 2.3% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 35,950.56 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.8% to 15,653.37.

The surge in omicron cases has weighed on Wall Street as investors tried to gauge the impact on 2022 corporate profits. Governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back plans to relax curbs already in place.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. consumer spending rose 5.7% in November over a year earlier, its fastest pace in 39 years.

Inflation also is running at a four-decade high, which prompted the Federal Reserve to indicate it will accelerate the withdrawal of economic stimulus that has been boosting stock prices.

The Labor Department said the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, reflecting a strong rebound for the job market.

In energy markets, Brent crude lost 54 cents to $76.10 per barrel in London. U.S. markets were closed for Christmas.

The dollar declined to 114.34 yen from Thursday's 114.46 yen. The euro was little-changed at $1.1335.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Wall St#Covid#Asian#Ap#Oanda#The Hang Seng#S P#Nasdaq#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department
MarketWatch

European markets finish Christmas week on a high note, as investors try to look past omicron worries

European stocks were headed for a flat finish on Friday, Christmas Eve, but with a weekly gain, and with several regional markets already closed for the holiday. closed modestly lower at 482.62, in a half trading day, breaking a winning streak that lasted for three sessions. Bourses in countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Spain were closed on Friday. Among those open, the CAC 40.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Brent crude futures snap three-day rally in thin trade

Brent crude futures slid 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.56 a barrel by 0205 GMT, following a 2.1% gain in the previous session. The benchmark was still on track for a weekly gain of about 4%. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday. Oil prices have recovered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as in the sectors propelled shares . At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 unchanged 0.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T: 7735 ), which rose 2.82% or 340.0 points to trade at 12400.0 at the close. NTN Corp. (T: 6472 ) added 2.60% or 6.0 points to end at 237.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T: 7004 ) was up 2.55% or 20.0 points to 804.0 in late trade.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar

MILAN/HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth. The greenback was set for its worst week in four months while other...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

China's Offshore Listing Rules Seen Easing Market Uncertainty

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's plan to tighten scrutiny over mainland companies' overseas share sales is likely to ease the regulatory uncertainty that roiled financial markets this year and stalled offshore listings, bankers and analysts said. But the securities regulator's new filing-based system, designed to rein in once freewheeling Chinese...
ECONOMY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy