An organisation which campaigns against child marriage has described Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a “committed advocate for gender equality”.Mabel van Oranje, co-founder of Girls Not Brides, said Tutu’s work was “crucial” in the creation of Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage.The partnership, which consists of more than 1,500 members, works to give women and girls an equal status to men and boys so that they can achieve their full potential.Ms van Oranje added that the pair became friends when he was chairman of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders working together for peace and...

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO