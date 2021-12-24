ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Matrix Resurrections” brings back Wachowski

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Matrix Resurrections” is itself a resurrection of sorts. After the original three “Matrix” movies — “The Matrix” (1999), “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) and “The Matrix Revolutions” (also 2003) — the Wachowskis (siblings Lana and Lilly, who created the trilogy) felt the story had been concluded. They vowed there would be...

Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
ScreenCrush

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Announces Official Release Date

With Keanu Reeves returning to theaters and HBO Max as one of his signature characters this week in The Matrix Resurrections, you might be wondering: What is the state of the John Wick franchise? We’d heard that there was a Chapter 4 planned in the long-running franchise about the world’s deadliest dog lover, but it’s been slow to materialize. It was initially scheduled for release in May of 2021, but got pushed back for a variety of reasons (including, supposedly, Reeves’ work on The Matrix Resurrections).
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Her ‘Knives Out 2’ Full-Circle Moment

It’s an exciting time to be Jessica Henwick as the Matrix Resurrections star is in the midst of her greatest run yet. Besides leading Thomas “Neo” Anderson and the audience back into the Matrix, the English actor has also wrapped notable roles in Rian Johnson’s untitled Knives Out follow-up and the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, which, along with a third Knives Out film, combined to cost Netflix upwards of $650 million. Henwick has even become a prolific voice actor as she’s currently leading Blade Runner: Black Lotus. In Resurrections, Henwick plays Bugs, the captain of a “ragtag” crew who believes...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

What Actually Happened to Morpheus and Zion in The Matrix Resurrections?

This article contains spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections. Among the many, many curious aspects of The Matrix Resurrections (out now in theaters and on HBO Max) is the absence of Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving even while their characters — Morpheus and Smith, respectively — are back for more. Sort of.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Made Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Feel Like A Beginner Again As New Morpheus

While Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning to their Matrix roles as Neo and Trinity for Resurrections, the rest of the cast is filled out with mostly newcomers to the film franchise. Among the new talent is Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who took on a new version of the iconic Morpheus character (before heading back to work as Black Manta in the Aquaman sequel). Abdul-Mateen II has been on a most impressive career trajectory in recent years, with roles including Candyman, Black Mirror, and the upcoming Ambulance (among many others). Still, despite plenty of work in recent years, working on The Matrix Resurrections made Abdul-Mateen II feel like a "beginner" again.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Keanu Reeves Is Still Thinking About A Constantine Sequel

Once again, Keanu Reeves has reiterated how much he would love to return to the role of John Constantine, the DC character he played in 2005's Constantine. The film's director, Francis Lawrence, has also stated that he would love for a sequel to happen, and while plenty of fans around the globe would no doubt agree, apparently the people with the power to make it happen are still not sold.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Interview: The Matrix Resurrections production designer Hugh Bateup on working with The Wachowskis and executing their unique vision

Are you ready for another trip down the rabbit hole?. The Matrix Resurrections (you can read our review here) is returning such iconic characters as Neo and Trinity to the technological fray, with visionary director Lana Wachowski further suspending her audience’s perception of reality. With such intricate and expansive...
MOVIES
Vulture

The Matrix Was the One Time the Wachowskis’ Ambition Intersected With the Mainstream

This series originally ran in 2019. We are republishing it as The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max. It’s rare to see unqualified declarations of being done with show business, but the news from Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s realtor in October that they were selling their production office and had no more projects in development was as close as you get. “The Wachowskis Are Closing Chicago Production Office As They Have No Projects Currently in Development,” read the headline on IndieWire’s pickup of the story, which then went on to detail the features of the 21,500-square-foot Chicago office that served as the home base for Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending, among others. “This has been a dream space for us,” Karin Wachowski, Lana’s wife, said in the original report from Crain’s Chicago Business. The past tense was unmistakable; the dream, at least in this current form, was over.
TV & VIDEOS
wbrz.com

Michael Keaton to reprise role of 'Batman' for two separate films

Actor, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the Dark Knight. Fans of Keaton's 1989 and 1992 portrayal of the Caped Crusader will be able to see him take on the role in two separate films. He'll be featured in 'Batgirl,' the upcoming HBO Max superhero film, and in Warner...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Matrix Resurrections': Where It's Streaming, When It's in Theaters & Where to Watch the Original Trilogy Right Now

“Everything that has a beginning has an end." Everything, that is, but franchise filmmaking. That means it's time to get your mind blown once again because The Matrix is back with a new movie for the first time since the original trilogy came to a close in 2003 - and so are the key players. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss make their return as Neo and Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, alongside franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski back in the director's chair.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

'The Matrix Resurrections' review: The Keanu Reeves film is a stone-cold trip

The second and most recent sequel to the game-changing 1999 blockbuster “The Matrix” happened 18 years ago. That’s a long time to hang tough for a third follow-up. And yet “The Matrix Resurrections,” the last Warner Bros. movie to debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (we’ll have to wait 45 days for streaming in the future), is counting on our loyalty.
MOVIES

