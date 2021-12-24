Letters to Santa

Beginning with the December night in 1956 when I proposed marriage, this is our 65th year as a couple. Memories fight for preeminence when the bank is so full. When I think of home and Christmas, the smells of the season rise to the top. When Ruth gets in the kitchen, the odors of baking and seasoning are as irresistible as she is. The special tarts, the hot dishes, the varieties of cookies, and desserts are a challenge to my “all you can eat” manhood. Christmas brings a feast of food, fun, and fellowship around the table with family and friends. But the recipe I have in mind today, however, has to do with the ingredients which build memories for the family in this season.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO