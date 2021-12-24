ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintings

Letters to Santa

Crescent-News
 2 days ago

How cold is it in the North Pole? These are some things I want for Christmas. i want an lol doll because I collect them and their fun to play with. I want a lol pet to go with my lol dolls. The thing I want most is a meco robot...

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

7-year-old boy living in shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

When 7-year-old Blake penned an annual letter to Santa this week, he likely did not expect his words to be read by thousands of people across the country. But his mom noticed the letter in his backpack, and it struck such a nerve that the domestic violence shelter they are staying at posted it on their Facebook page.
KIDS
TODAY.com

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter's flapping hands

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter’s flapping,. My kids have waited all year to sit on your coveted lap. Excitement was bursting through their bodies. Which is why when my daughter took a seat beside you, her hands began to flap and flutter with joy. This...
KIDS
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Channel 3000

Woman builds decades-old Black Santa collection

SOMERDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) — “First year I moved into the home, I was out shopping and I came across this one. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never seen a Black Santa Claus,'” said Crystal Kittles. “I thought it was just so unique and so nice to see a Santa Claus of the same color.”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Christmas#Merry Christmas#Furniture#Christmas Tree
Pine And Lakes News

2021 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa

Nearly 20 years ago, my daughters each wrote letters to Santa as second-graders at Nisswa Elementary School that were published in the Holiday Greetings section published in the then-Lake Country Echo. I carefully cut out the letters from each girl’s class and included them in their scrapbooks. Every year...
LIFESTYLE
Crescent-News

Sharon Randall: Christmas all year 'round'

(NOTE: I’m taking off this week for the holiday. The following story was first published some 20 years ago. It’s been rewritten and reprinted several times. Merry Christmas! — Sharon) This story takes place around Christmas, but it tells a truth that is true all year ‘round....
FESTIVAL
101.5 WPDH

5 ways New York Kids Can Connect With Santa

This year due to COVID-19, the way your kids meet up with Santa Claus will be a little different. While your kids might not have the chance to sit on Santa's lap at the mall, there are still plenty of other ways they can get their wish list to Jolly Ole Saint Nick.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Paintings
KOCO

Children can now send their Christmas letters to Santa Claus in Braille

Writing a letter to Santa Claus; it's a Christmas tradition that's so important to many kids, and one company in Pennsylvania is doing it in a different and very special way. Vision Corp., based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is partnering with Santa this holiday season to make sure sight-impaired children can make their gift requests.
KIDS
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: A recipe for a merry Christmas

Beginning with the December night in 1956 when I proposed marriage, this is our 65th year as a couple. Memories fight for preeminence when the bank is so full. When I think of home and Christmas, the smells of the season rise to the top. When Ruth gets in the kitchen, the odors of baking and seasoning are as irresistible as she is. The special tarts, the hot dishes, the varieties of cookies, and desserts are a challenge to my “all you can eat” manhood. Christmas brings a feast of food, fun, and fellowship around the table with family and friends. But the recipe I have in mind today, however, has to do with the ingredients which build memories for the family in this season.
FOOD & DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

Should Parents Encourage Belief in Santa Claus?

Many parents feel conflicted about how to handle Santa Claus with their children. Research finds that thinking about Santa may be associated with generosity. Research also suggests that children are not likely to be distressed when finding out the "truth" about Santa. Many parents who celebrate Christmas may feel conflicted...
SOCIETY
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

T-G interview with Santa

The T-G gets letters from children all over the county this time of year. We thank all of those kids, teachers and families who submitted them. One of those received recently was quite adorable. Dear Santa,. My name is Dakylee Dionn Buckmon. I am 4 years old. I have been...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
New York Post

How tall is Santa Claus? Here’s how to answer that question for kids

As the Christmas season approaches, there’s sure to be a few questions from curious children who believe in old Saint Nick. How tall is Santa? How much does he weigh? These questions might be hard for any adult to answer, but luckily there are online resources that can help you address these queries in case you’re not sure how you should respond.
RELATIONSHIPS
Leader-Telegram

The joy of making Christmas presents

Shopping . . . it has never been a family favorite. As far back as I can remember, Mom would remark how she loathed shopping. We’d even challenge each other to see how fast we could breeze through a store for the items we were after. Our holiday gifting...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display

It all began last November with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
POLITICS
SheKnows

Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Your Christmas Eve Grand Finale

Elf on the Shelf may be Santa’s little spy that became a holiday tradition much to the chagrin of parents around the world — but it appears he’s here to stay. Opinions about Elfy are pretty polarizing; you either love it and think it’s festive and fun, or you hate it and think it’s creepy. Either way, Elf on the Shelf is only gaining popularity, so it looks like it’s sticking around — until Christmas Eve, that is. On Christmas Eve, of course, said elf has fulfilled his duty of filling in Santa on who’s naughty and who’s nice. So...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy