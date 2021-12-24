ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorating for Christmas

Crescent-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyersville Local Schools got into the Christmas spirit by decorating...

www.crescent-news.com

domino

Jordan Ferney Decorated Her Christmas Tree With Only One Kind of Ornament

Jordan Ferney has never been one to compromise when it comes to her home’s decor (see: her dedication to joyful design despite living in a rental), and that sentiment rings especially true during the holiday season. Because the decorative additions are temporary, no permission (or cumbersome installation) is needed. So Ferney enlisted Domino’s style director, Naomi deManana. Although she grew up in a family who treated decking the halls as a major event, a picture-perfect space is never Ferney’s goal—creating a warm and welcoming environment is. “My mom was an artist, and the holidays were her creative outlet,” she says.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Gingerbread House#The Christmas Spirit#Ayersville Local Schools
Redbook

40 Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes for an Extra Sweet Holiday Season

What's Christmas without some festive sweets? When it comes to getting into the full holiday spirit, there's nothing like some delicious Christmas desserts to remind you of the magic of the season. There's of course the all-essential Christmas cookies to eat by the fire, and some people (including us!) can never resist a great eggnog recipe — but don't forget about all the scrumptious Christmas candy, either! We've got your basic candy cane you can buy anywhere, obviously, but there's also some incredibly indulgent recipes you can bake at home, from peppermint bark to even eggnog truffles. Because why wouldn't you want to go all-out on the most wonderful time of the year?
RECIPES
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Crescent-News

Sharon Randall: Christmas all year 'round'

(NOTE: I’m taking off this week for the holiday. The following story was first published some 20 years ago. It’s been rewritten and reprinted several times. Merry Christmas! — Sharon) This story takes place around Christmas, but it tells a truth that is true all year ‘round....
FESTIVAL
BBC

Alternative Christmas trees provide festive flair

With concerns about the ecological impact of both plastic and real trees for Christmas, some people have turned to alternatives to traditional trees. In the North Lincolnshire village of Appleby, eight knitters erected a 10ft (3m) crocheted Christmas tree for 2021. Filey in North Yorkshire has a "Fishtive tree" built...
WORLD
Fredericksburg Standard

A presidential Christmas tradition

52nd Annual Tree Lighting held at LBJ State Park and Historic Site. LBJ State Park and Historic Site Superintendent Dennis Smith and Luci Johnson, daughter of the 36th president, welcome everyone to the 52nd Annual Tree Lighting, held Sunday at the park near Stonewall. – Standard-Radio Post/Ken Esten Cooke.
STONEWALL, TX
BBC

Permanently Christmas-themed holiday home opens soon

A Christmas-loving couple is preparing to open a permanently Christmas-themed holiday home for guests. Catherine Lacoste and her husband Barry spent nine months converting their three-bed maisonette in Cheddar Gorge. It sits above the Old Rowlands Christmas shop - which sells festive gifts all-year round in Somerset. Mrs Lacoste said...
WORLD
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
Indy100

What to do with your unwanted Christmas gifts

We’re familiar with the nightmare before Christmas, but what about after?. Each year, over a jaw-dropping third of people (37 per cent) send their unwanted Christmas gifts to landfills. Overconsumption at Christmas is not only detrimental to our wallets, but it also contributes to a staggering 100 million rubbish bags over the festive period, according to Biffa Waste Services.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

We Found the Perfect Hassle-Free Way to Store Artificial Christmas Trees When the Holidays Are Over

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The worst part of the holidays, in my humble opinion, is when they end. Christmas is my favorite holiday and a high point of the year for me, so I always dread the annual cheer comedown once the presents are unwrapped and it’s time to take the stockings down from the mantle. But worst yet is taking down the Christmas tree. Even if you’ve already invested in an artificial tree, it’s a time-consuming and laborious process that presents a real challenge for storage.
LIFESTYLE
lushome.com

35 Lovely Christmas Decorating Ideas, Poinsettia Holiday Gifts and Original Table Centerpieces

Gorgeous Christmas flowers are a terrific source of holiday decorations that work as beautiful gifts and table centerpieces. Here is the Lushome collection of original Christmas decorating ideas and creative eco gifts to brighten up winter homes and add themed accents to holiday tables. There are many ways to present and display Poinsettias, and these unique designs and photographs provide great inspiring ideas for winter decorating, elegant table centerpieces, and last-minute Christmas gifts.
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

New Jersey Man’s Gruesome Christmas Decorations Has the Neighbors Creeped Out

Residents of Manalapan, New Jersey, are feeling creeped out by one home’s decorations. It’s a self-described “Killer Christmas” display. Instead of the usual candy canes and Christmas trees, this house boasts something a little more sinister. The display includes evil elves, gingerbread versions of Chucky and Jason, and a towering skeletal Santa. One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I don’t like it. It’s not for Christmas.”
LIFESTYLE

