Your letters Dec. 24, 2021

Each month I write a column that in some way focuses on tolerance, inclusion and diversity, and most months I try to introduce you to someone or something that is in some way underrepresented. This month, it’s quite the opposite. Tomorrow is Christmas Day, and it’s far and away my favorite holiday. I love the sentiment: Peace on earth and good will to all. I love the music, and I love the movies. Jimmy Stewart shows us that, even in our worst moments, It’s a Wonderful Life. Kris Kringle’s attorney shows us a Miracle on 34th Street, the Whos of Whoville perform heart surgery on the Grinch, and the Peanuts gang show us the true meaning of a Charlie Brown Christmas. Want to find true love this Christmas? Try the Hallmark Channel.
