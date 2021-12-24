Your letters Dec. 24, 2021

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus” is the name of a beloved Advent hymn. The lyrics challenge each one to invite Jesus into our hearts to release us from fears and sins. The hymn gives a promise that souls can find rest in God. We can be confident that God desires this freedom for all who anticipate His arrival as Bethlehem’s perfect child. The New Testament letter to the Hebrew followers of Jesus promised a rest for the people of God. As we welcome Christ into our lives, that promise of rest becomes a very real possibility. Our lives become hidden with Christ in God, according to Colossians chapter 3.

