Jesus Christ

Your letters Dec. 24, 2021

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough many do not feel it this year, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Many of us put up the tree early because we really need and deeply yearn for the Christmas spirit. Our special and cherished ornaments are on the tree and we carefully placed...

Kilgore News Herald

Our message for The Season of Hope

The message that resonates on this special day is that a child will bring the world unity and peace. Christians, in fact, believe that this is THE Season of Hope. Running with this theme, the Islander News family has many hopes we’d like to share with you as we reflect on this tumultuous year.
RELIGION
Letter from Santa Claus

Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas. This is Santa from the North Pole. Things are getting very busy up here as it gets closer to Christmas Eve, which is my busiest day of the year as you all may know, but I wanted to take a moment to write to you.
POLITICS
Merry Christmas from RTS

Merry Christmas from all of your friends at Reformed Theological Seminary! Dr. Ligon Duncan thanks RTS family and friends for standing with the seminary in 2021 and reminds believers of the faithfulness of God. Warmest Christmas greetings from your friends at Reformed Theological Seminary. I’m profoundly thankful for the whole...
JACKSON, MS
Joy to the world ~ the time is at hand

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus” is the name of a beloved Advent hymn. The lyrics challenge each one to invite Jesus into our hearts to release us from fears and sins. The hymn gives a promise that souls can find rest in God. We can be confident that God desires this freedom for all who anticipate His arrival as Bethlehem’s perfect child. The New Testament letter to the Hebrew followers of Jesus promised a rest for the people of God. As we welcome Christ into our lives, that promise of rest becomes a very real possibility. Our lives become hidden with Christ in God, according to Colossians chapter 3.
RELIGION
The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
POLITICS
Inclusion & Diversity: Some Thoughts About Christmas

Each month I write a column that in some way focuses on tolerance, inclusion and diversity, and most months I try to introduce you to someone or something that is in some way underrepresented. This month, it’s quite the opposite. Tomorrow is Christmas Day, and it’s far and away my favorite holiday. I love the sentiment: Peace on earth and good will to all. I love the music, and I love the movies. Jimmy Stewart shows us that, even in our worst moments, It’s a Wonderful Life. Kris Kringle’s attorney shows us a Miracle on 34th Street, the Whos of Whoville perform heart surgery on the Grinch, and the Peanuts gang show us the true meaning of a Charlie Brown Christmas. Want to find true love this Christmas? Try the Hallmark Channel.
FESTIVAL
Tales From Granny Squannit: A Christmas Story

Welcome to the Land of the Wampanoags and Merry Christmas!. Yellow Feather lived downstreet [Route 130]. She did not like Santa Claus because he was too costly but loved snow, so she says. Clambake lived upstreet [Great Neck Road North] and loved to make snowballs with blueberries. Gingerbread loved the herring run and did not like molasses but she loved Grandpa and Grandma.
ALABAMA STATE
Jesus Christ
Byrnes: Inclusivity is key for the Catholic Church

Archbishop Michael J. Byrnes issued his Christmas message for 2021. The peace and joy of Jesus Christ be with you on this Christmas Day!. As we celebrate Christmas and the joyous birth of … Jesus, I extend my prayers to all people of Guam. Something so magnificent as the son of God becoming flesh to save us from our sins should stir our hearts to prayer, fervently and frequently. We pray in exaltation. We pray in appreciation. We pray as a way of conversing with our Lord and telling him how much we love him for all that he has done and continues to do for us.
RELIGION
COLUMN: Memories and traditions make holidays special

I wish all of The Daily Sun readers who celebrate Christmas a Merry Christmas. I hope your Christmas Day is filled with joyful times with friends and family. It’s been a very difficult couple of years for most, so my hope is that this holiday season can bring some relief to those who are struggling. It’s a good time to set aside everything and just celebrate the holidays with loved ones.
FESTIVAL
Midnight Mass: Bishop Strickland prays for peace, offers message of hope

In another trying year, the Most Reverend Joseph E. Strickland, Bishop of Tyler, offered a message of hope and a prayer for peace around the world during Midnight Mass early Christmas morning in Tyler. The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was decorated for Christmastime with evergreen trees adorned with white...
RELIGION
The Herald-Mail

Let’s not let go of Christmas just yet

It’s the day after Christmas, but I’m not ready to let the holiday pass just yet, especially since today is Sunday and it’s still the holiday weekend. Besides, in Christian tradition, on the days following Jesus’ birth, word was still spreading that the Christ child was born.
FESTIVAL
KOCO

Children can now send their Christmas letters to Santa Claus in Braille

Writing a letter to Santa Claus; it's a Christmas tradition that's so important to many kids, and one company in Pennsylvania is doing it in a different and very special way. Vision Corp., based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is partnering with Santa this holiday season to make sure sight-impaired children can make their gift requests.
KIDS
Diana

Christmas Nowadays and the Stories & Values Behind it

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Christmas?. Is it the birth of Jesus Christ, Santa Claus, or Christmas tree?. Christmas is one the most beloved holiday in the world, by both children and adults. It is the time that brings joy in people's lives regardless of age.
Local church promotes 'The Work of Hope' for Advent

At this time in history, when the pre-Christmas push often overruns Thanksgiving and the entire month of December, the distinct meaning of the Christian season of Advent may get lost in the shuffle for many believers. At First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, a “reverse Advent calendar” project now in its...
RELIGION
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL

