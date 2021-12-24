ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Snuggle up for the holidays with two NPR favorites

NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the holiday season so we at Book Of The Day wanted to bring you two of our holiday favorites. The first is...

www.npr.org

WNYC

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

A public radio holiday tradition - stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk--these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.
LIFESTYLE
NPR

NPR's favorite food books of 2021

Holidays - they're about family, gifts, faith, friends and, what are we going to eat? I even love to read about what we might eat tonight, right now or sometime - any time in the future. Books We Love, NPR's list of best reads from 2021, has hundreds of recommendations, including books about food. So here are four of our colleagues with their recommendations.
RECIPES
NPR

Why 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is a staple year after year

MARIAH CAREY: It's time. (Singing) I don't want a lot for Christmas. SIMON: "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The song hit 1 billion streams on Spotify this week. GARY TRUST: It's not the holiday season until Mariah says it is. SIMON: That's Gary Trust, Billboard's senior director of...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Exploring some favorite Christmas songs beyond that Mariah Carey tune

Christmas music - whether you love it or hate it, you can't escape it. And no shade to Mariah, but there's more to Christmas music than what you hear on your Top-40 station. So we wanted to suggest some deeper cuts for all those celebrating today. For this, we're handing it over to our colleagues, who started discussing their holiday favorites on the NPR #old-jams Slack channel, a place where staff share, quote, "sweet, sweet jams that make us feel things." We'll kick things off with National Desk digital editor Tanya Ballard Brown, who spoke to us on her last day as an NPR employee.
MUSIC
David Sedaris
wrkf.org

Grab your popcorn: Favorite movies of 2021 from NPR's Aisha Harris

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour,” about some of her favorite films of 2021. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
MOVIES
Reading Eagle

Hamburg Strand brings holiday film favorites to the theater

The Hamburg Strand Theater celebrated the holidays through film showings and holiday events. “We are hoping to help give people the opportunities to get into the holiday spirit at a comfortable place like The Strand,” said Bethany Sholl, Hamburg Strand manager. In an effort to raise holiday spirit in...
HAMBURG, PA
inregister.com

inRegister staffers share their favorite sweet holiday treats

The sweetest time of year has arrived, along with the memories and pastimes that make it so. Whether it’s chestnuts roasting on an open fire or hot chocolate simmering on a simple stove, there’s bound to be one treat or another that rises to the top of your list. To dive deeper into the holiday spirit, we’ve asked the inRegister staff for some of their favorite holiday treats—may they inspire our tastebuds and our new traditions.
NEW ROADS, LA
NPR

NPR listeners share the dishes that are always on their tables during the holidays

We asked NPR listeners which holiday dishes they look forward to each year and how the pandemic has changed both the food and its significance. This holiday might look different for many families as we all navigate changes prompted by the pandemic, but one constant is food. We asked you all what you're looking forward to eating this year and about the meaning behind these meals.
MUSIC
survivornet.com

In Need of Some Holiday Cheer? Check Out What Some of Our Favorite Cancer Warriors Are Up to this Holiday Season

Cancer survivors and warriors like country star Ashley Monroe, General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison, Girl-Scout-Cookie-selling phenom Lilly Bumpus and Illusionist Criss Angel’s Son, Johnny are all enjoying the holiday season in their own way. And despite everything they’ve gone through recently, they all seem to be embracing the holiday spirit.
CANCER
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Holiday Island Birthday Party

“Let’s get away from sleigh bells. Let’s get away from snow. Let’s make a break this holiday, dear, I know the place to go. How’d ya like to spend the holidays on Holiday Island? How’d ya like to spend the holidays away across the sea? How’d ya like to hang a stocking from a great, big coconut tree?” Aloha! For this special week which begins on Christmas Day and ends New Year’s Eve, we’re in America’s favorite tropical paradise, Hawaii, for “The Holiday Island Birthday Party.” Our destination is The Royal Hawaiian Hotel for beachfront luxury on Waikiki in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu....
CELEBRATIONS
