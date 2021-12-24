ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Three Identified And Arrested For Thrasher Avenue Double Shooting Homicide In Modesto

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
MODESTO (CBS13) — The 17- and 19-year-old who were shot and killed in broad daylight on Thrasher Avenue in Modesto earlier this week are now getting justice after the three suspects involved have been identified and taken into custody.

The Modesto Police Department identified the suspects as 20-year-old Amber Gartin, 28-year-old Salvador Licea-Valencia, and 24-year-old Manuel Alejandro Licea-Valencia, who have been arrested for the murder of Julian Sisk and Taurean Travis, the two Modesto teenagers.

These two deaths mark the 10th and 11th homicides for the city in 2021. There were 16 homicides in Modesto last year.

At the moment, the circumstances surrounding the arrests have not been released, however, we will provide updates when more information is available.

Suspect Injured In Shootout With Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies

CARMICHAEL (AP/CBS13) – A suspect has been shot following a reported carjacking in Rancho Cordova. Rancho Cordova police were able to track the SUV through GPS to an apartment complex in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County and found the vehicle in a parking lot. When deputies arrived at the vehicle, they found it was empty, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson. They say the suspect then approached the vehicle and fired shots at the deputies. They returned fire, hitting the suspect who was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. El Camino Avenue was closed in both directions during the shooting investigation. The victim in the Rancho Cordova carjacking was uninjured. The incident began on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. when the initial carjacking victim called for help. The driver told authorities that he’d been leaving work when an armed suspect had pointed a gun at him in a parking lot in the city of Rancho Cordova and demanded his Ford Explorer’s keys, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fairfield Police Searching For Missing Senior Considered To Be At Risk

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police in Fairfield are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing senior who could be in danger due to health conditions. At around noon on Friday, Kay Eugene Davis left his home in a red, 2012 Toyota Camry for Walmart in Fairfield.  He has not been seen or heard from since, police said Friday in a statement. Davis has severe dementia and the family is concerned for his safety. (credit: Fairfield PD) Police describe Davis as an 81-year-old white male with white hair and a white beard.  He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes. If you have seen Mr. Davis, you’re asked to call police at 707-428-7300 opt. #8.
FAIRFIELD, CA
18-Year-Old Identified As Person Shot Dead Near Mango’s In Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person shot dead near Mango’s nightclub in Midtown Sacramento last week has been identified as a teenager. According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the victim was Joseph Scarlett, 18, of Sacramento. Scarlett was shot on the night of Dec. 17 in the area of 20th and K streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Information regarding a motive or suspect has still not been released. However, police said it is believed a disturbance between two separate groups resulted in the shooting. The shooting prompted a large police presence in what is a rather busy area in midtown. No other injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
3 In Custody For Alleged Organized Retail Thefts In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people remain in custody this week in connection to an organized retail theft investigation in West Sacramento, prosecutors said Thursday. According to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Hank McGee and Mark Ray, both 61, were arraigned Thursday on multiple charges alleging retail theft. Satin Bowman, 45, was also set to be arraigned but did not appear in court. West Sacramento police arrested the three suspects, who are all from Sacramento, on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the alleged crimes. The district attorney’s office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday alleging organized retail theft and conspiracy charges for each person. The alleged crimes occurred between August 19, 2021, and December 21, 2021. According to prosecutors, Bowman also faces a robbery charge for a Dec. 8 incident. She will be arraigned on Monday instead. Ray was found to have been convicted of previous strike offenses and was additionally charged. He and McGee have a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 10. Bowman had bail set at $50,000, McGee’s bail was set at $10,000 and Ray’s was set at $10,000.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
DUI Suspected After Car Drives Into San Joaquin River, Killing 2 Teens

LATHROP (CBS13) – Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the deaths of two juveniles in San Joaquin County, the CHP says. On December 23 around 10 p.m., a 2008 Honda Accord was driving westbound on Dos Reis Road near the San Joaquin River when it didn’t stop where the road reaches the levee. The vehicle went through a fence, over the levee, and came to rest upside down in the river, according to a Facebook post from CHP – Stockton. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was able to get out of the car with only minor injuries. A female juvenile passenger, 16, was extricated from the car and resuscitated, the CHP says. Two other juveniles, both females, one 16 and one 17, were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. The identities of those involved aren’t being released because all four were minors. They are all Manteca residents.
LATHROP, CA
Morgan Hill Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Sacramento Man In Gilroy

GILROY (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Sacramento man in Gilroy the day before Thanksgiving, police said Wednesday. Nicholas Jose Carrillo IV, 20, of Morgan Hill, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and faces charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm. Gilroy police said the shooting happened sometime between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on November 24 near Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road. The gunman was in a vehicle and shot at at another vehicle with two occupants. Both victims were able to drive away from the scene to call for assistance. Jorge Barraza, 40, was struck in the shooting and later died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with none-life-threatening injuries. Their identity was not released. Carrillo was identified as the suspect following extensive investigation, Gilroy police said. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday. Carrillo was located Wednesday morning at a residence along Hale Avenue in Morgan Hill. He was taken into custody without incident.
GILROY, CA
One Killed In South Sacramento Crash Near Lemon Hill Avenue And 69th Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was pronounced dead after a crash near Lemon Hill Avenue and 69th Street in South Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian which occurred just before 7 p.m. “The pedestrian, an adult male, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel from the fire department. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is being contacted by officers,” said the Sacramento Police Department. According to an eyewitness at the scene, the victim was underneath his car working on it at the time of the collision. According to the Sacramento Police, some streets in the area will be closed off as they deal with the aftermath of the incident. Incident info: One person determined deceased from auto vs. pedestrian crash on Lemon Hill Ave/ 69th Street. Traffic impacted both directions on Lemon Hill. SMUD on scene assessing damaged power pole and SPD conducting an investigation. pic.twitter.com/qcybmIVgWU — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 24, 2021
SACRAMENTO, CA
Man Accused Of Stealing Relative’s Car Linked To Oroville Homicide

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives arrested a man in connection to the murder of an Oroville man last weekend, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Zachary Hutcheson, 40, also of Oroville, was arrested Tuesday evening at a home along Fay Way and is currently in the Butte County Jail. Earlier Tuesday, Oroville police were notified of a vehicle theft involving Hutcheson, who is a transient, and relatives, the sheriff’s office said. The victim told authorities Hutcheson stole the vehicle. Hutcheson was spotted driving the vehicle in Berry Creek by the victim and the victim’s daughter. Investigators said, when the victims approached Hutcheson about...
OROVILLE, CA
2 Teens Dead In Modesto Shooting, Police Say

MODESTO (CBS13) — Two teenagers have died after a shooting in Modesto early Tuesday afternoon, police say. Modesto police say officers responded to the area near Thrasher Avenue and Oregon Drive just before 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Police say two people were found dead. Both were male, ages 19 and 17. Family told CBS13 both victims were from Modesto. No other details about the people have been released and no suspect information was available. The scene of the incident remains an active investigation.
MODESTO, CA
Man Gets 15 Years To Life For Double Stabbing At Auburn Public Library In 2019

AUBURN (CBS13) — The man convicted of stabbing two men at the Auburn Public Library in December 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Opada Joseph Opada, 35, was convicted back on Nov. 18 of premeditated attempted murder, causing great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon. “The prosecution was successful due to the Auburn Police Department’s diligent work, the victims’ courage to testify and confront their attacker, and the many compassionate citizens who intervened, provided statements, and testified,” said Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley. At least one of the victims was hospitalized with critical injuries following the incident. “On the day of the incident, and throughout the trial, Placer County citizens showed the strength of our community in the wake of this violent attack,” Quigley said. “While there may always be people like the defendant who are willing to hurt others, in Placer County there will always be good people willing to help.”
AUBURN, CA
Man Convicted Of 1st-Degree Murder In 2019 Birthday Party Shooting In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A jury convicted a Sacramento man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Kenneth Neal Evans at a birthday party in Rancho Cordova back in 2019, prosecutors said Wednesday. Faron Mello faces 50 years to life behind bars and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 18. On September 7, 2019, Evans attended a birthday party at JB’s Lounge and Grill located in the Lincoln Village strip mall in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a fight broke out in the parking lot following threats made over social media leading up to the celebration. Evans was shot at three times and hit in the chest and hand. Prosecutors said Evans, on the way to the hospital, identified Mello as the shooter as he was dying.\He was pronounced dead early the next morning. Mello was located and arrested in Medford, Oregon the next day. The gun used in the shooting has never been recovered.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Public Safety
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — One person is dead and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in Roseville Wednesday afternoon, police said. At around 4 p.m., the Roseville Police Department said on Facebook that two vehicles collided in the area of South Cirby Way and Old Auburn Road. Each driver was the only occupant of their vehicle. One of them dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital. Roseville police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Elk Grove Police Arrest Man Accused Of Carjacking, Robbing Elderly Woman At Knifepoint

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of robbing and carjacking an elderly woman at knifepoint in Elk Grove, police said Tuesday. Markee Pettaway McDowell, 23, was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of carjacking, robbery, assault, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the 86-year-old victim returned to her home in the Glenbrooke Community and went to retrieve her mail when a suspect approached her from behind with a knife and demanded her car keys. McDowell is accused of hitting the woman and knocking her to the ground before taking off with her car. This happened Monday evening. Elk Grove police said the woman’s car was spotted in Sacramento with two people inside. McDowell was in the driver’s seat and was arrested moments later by Sacramento police.
ELK GROVE, CA
Suspect Who Left Anti-Semitic Flyers At Carmichael Synagogue, School And Homes Arrested

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A man suspected of leaving hateful flyers on the grounds of a Carmichael synagogue, as well as on the doorsteps of several homes and an elementary school, has been arrested. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Nicholas Wayne Sherman was arrested by detectives on Wednesday for the hate crime-related incidents. Detectives have been investigating a series of incidents that happened between Oct. 4 and Oct. 20. In one incident, leaflets with an anti-semitic message were found on the menorah outside the Shalom Le Israel Messianic Synagogue. Sherman is also suspected of leaving swastika-containing flyers on the doorsteps of several Carmichael homes. Similar flyers were also left on the property of Deterding Elementary School, prosecutors say. “Let me be very clear, hate crimes against a member of any group in our community is an assault on all of us and will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert in a statement. Sherman is facing charges of desecrating a religious symbol, a felony, as well as 13 additional misdemeanor counts of terrorism by symbol.
CARMICHAEL, CA
Firefighters Helping Carmichael Families Displaced By Fire

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Firefighters in Sacramento are working with the Sheriff’s Toy Project to help provide some Christmas cheer for families displaced by a fire earlier this week. On Tuesday, Sacramento Metro Fire District firefighters responded to a fire at a 16-unit apartment building in the 5800 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael. When they arrived at the scene, fire personnel were met with heavy fire from the second floor of the complex, with five units having fire or smoke coming from them, they said in a statement. A second alarm was dispatched for additional resources to cut off the spread of the flames. Eleven of the units were ultimately saved from damage, firefighters say. The District says it’s working closely with the Red Cross and the Sheriff’s Toy Project to assist the displaced families. The District urges residents to make sure their smoke detectors are operational and reminds them to water their Christmas trees and keep space heaters away from combustibles.
CARMICHAEL, CA
Modesto Man, 32, Dies In Rural Stanislaus County Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Modesto man has died after a suspected DUI crash in rural Stanislaus County late Monday night. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the intersection of S. Carpenter Road and W. Monte Vista Avenue, several miles south of Modesto, after a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan. Investigators believe the pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the sedan. The impact caused the pickup to overturn several times – ejecting the two people inside. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old man from Modesto, died from his injuries. A 25-year-old Oakdale woman who was also in the pickup was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Officers say drugs and/or alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash. Authorities have not yet released the name of the pickup driver who died. Only one person was in the sedan that was struck by the pickup. That driver escaped with just minor injuries, CHP says.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Neighbors In Elk Grove Community Fearful After 86-Year-Old Woman Attacked

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man is in custody after a brutal attack on an 86-year-old woman in Elk Grove. Neighbors in the city’s quiet Glenbrooke community are now concerned and cautious. “It makes all of us angry and frustrated,” explained neighbor Helen Barracco. Barraco’s fears come after her 86-year-old neighbor was attacked by a stranger after walking from her mailbox Monday. “We were all scared because if it can happen right there, it can happen anywhere,” she said. “I think he saw a way to get it. He asked for her car keys, she said she wanted her purse that was in the...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Police Investigate Burglaries Targeting Cannabis Distributors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting local cannabis distributors. The thieves are breaking into warehouses in the early morning hours and taking off with up to $100,000 worth of marijuana. A bent and busted iron fence was just some of the damage left behind by a crew of cannabis crooks. “They cut gates, they drove vehicles through walls, they pulled out all the stops to get in,” said Brandy Moulton, CEO of Sovereign. Sacramento police say there’s been more than 50 marijuana business break-ins since August, including at least six in just the last week. “We unfortunately have seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Concern Building Over What Was Stolen During High-Rise Heist At Historic Forum Building

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Bold break-ins happened near our State Capitol in downtown Sacramento. The target was a more than century-old high-rise building that is home to lobbyists and other political heavyweights. But something else is weighing heavily on the victims’ minds: What did the thieves get away with? “It’s quite the mess,” said Ron Kingston with California Strategic Advisors. Kingston’s downtown Sacramento office was ransacked overnight by thieves. “They were quite active. They got knives from the kitchen and opened up cabinets that were locked,” Kingston said Thursday. “All these doors and drawers had been opened and ajar. My lock-set, my door handle was totally broken.” His is just...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Community Policy