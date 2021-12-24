Three Identified And Arrested For Thrasher Avenue Double Shooting Homicide In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — The 17- and 19-year-old who were shot and killed in broad daylight on Thrasher Avenue in Modesto earlier this week are now getting justice after the three suspects involved have been identified and taken into custody.

The Modesto Police Department identified the suspects as 20-year-old Amber Gartin, 28-year-old Salvador Licea-Valencia, and 24-year-old Manuel Alejandro Licea-Valencia, who have been arrested for the murder of Julian Sisk and Taurean Travis, the two Modesto teenagers.

These two deaths mark the 10th and 11th homicides for the city in 2021. There were 16 homicides in Modesto last year.

At the moment, the circumstances surrounding the arrests have not been released, however, we will provide updates when more information is available.