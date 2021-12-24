Here’s How Jeff Bridges Prepared for Each Scene of ‘The Big Lebowski’

The lovably warm John Goodman has held many roles throughout his 46 year acting career, but it wasn’t until his role as the blue-collar family-man Dan Conner on the hit television show Roseanne where John Goodman became a household name. Before becoming one of America’s favorite TV dads, Goodman had experience acting in minor and supporting roles on numerous television and big screen productions, including portraying Gale Snoats in the Coen Brothers comedy classic, Raising Arizona, the first of many collaborations between the three creatives. Goodman has performed in numerous highly praised Coen Brothers films, including Barton Fink, The Hudsucker Proxy, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?, and Inside Llewyn Davis. However, his most memorable performance in a Coen Brothers film is his portrayal of the hilariousVietnam veteran Walter Sobchak in the cult classic The Big Lebowski, which is also arguably the greatest performance of his extensive acting career; a fairly bold statement considering his performances in films such as David Byrne’s True Stories, Pete Docter’s Monsters, Inc., Michel Hazanavicius’ The Artist, Ben Affleck's Argo, and Dan Trachtenberg’s 10 Cloverfield Lane, just to name a few. It is a surprise coming to the realization that John Goodman has never won an Oscar, let alone been nominated for one, seeing as he has given many incredible performances. His role in The Big Lebowski being overlooked by the Academy, however, is the one that hurts the most. It isn’t hard to imagine what Walter Sobchak’s reaction would be to such a snub.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO