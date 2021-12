(The Daily Dish) If we learned anything about the last two years it’s that sometimes the only thing that people have to know you from is your face and your smile. We have all had to learn how to interact with each over via video Calls for meetings, doctor’s appointments, interviews, school, and the list goes on and with that, we may have become aware of things we are unhappy with about ourselves. Lucky for all of us, a smile is an easier fix than you think.

4 DAYS AGO