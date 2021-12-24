‘1883’ Costume Designer Talks Outfitting Cast with ‘Epic’ Looks

Just in case, like Carrie, you're looking for a $7 dress to go with your $300 shoes. Much has changed in the world of Sex and the City (SATC) now that its long awaited reboot And Just Like That (AJLT) has finally kicked off: Carrie and friends are older, Samantha is absent, and then there’s… Well, in the interest of avoiding spoilers, that ending to episode one. That viewers are guaranteed a heaping dose of fashion at every turn, however, remains a mainstay. After all, with original SATC veterans on board – AJLT’s costume designer Molly Rogers worked alongside SATC’s lead costume designer Patricia Field throughout the show’s original seasons, while AJLT co-costume designer Danny Santiago, worked alongside Rogers and Field for both SATC films, the continued emphasis on style was to be expected. Holding true to second hand shopping connoisseur Carrie’s nature, Rogers and Santiago turned to thrifting often while designing costumes for the reboot, and because who wouldn’t want to shop like both the series’ new and familiar faces, they’ve turned to online consignment giant thredUP to curate a selection fans can actually shop.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO