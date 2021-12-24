ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1883’ Costume Designer Talks Outfitting Cast with ‘Epic’ Looks

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We already know that 1883 is a legendary show. With stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, the Yellowstone prequel series is quickly on its way to becoming a masterpiece. However, the team behind the scenes of 1883 is just as important as the stars in front of the...

outsider.com

Outsider.com

‘1883’ Fans React To Tim McGraw’s Graphic Kill Shot Scene

A powerful, climactic scene in 1883 where Tim McGraw’s James Dutton kills a would-be rapist shocked many fans. In the scene, Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May, is lying in bed when a drunken cowboy bursts into her room. He attempts to rape her but she screams out. She runs out of the room but he drags her back in there. While fighting him off, he hits her in the face.
‘1883’ Costume Designer Janie Bryant on Bringing “Epic” Western Looks to the Paramount+ Drama

“I was with my team on probably the first or second day of shooting. It was all hands on deck and we were throwing fake dirt on the actors because I was like, ‘It has to be dirtier’ — and we were already up to our elbows in fake dirt and distressing the material,” says Janie Bryant. “And I turned to my team and said, ‘I didn’t think that I was ever going to be back here again. But here we are.'” The veteran costume designer relates in her Tennessee drawl, and sounding a little like Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone rejoining...
