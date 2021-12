The Concordia debate team competed at Moundridge High School in a four-speaker debate tournament this past Saturday. This tournament was a warm-up for the team, as they head into regionals next Saturday. A four-speaker tournament is different than regular debate tournaments. At a four-speaker tournament, each debate team is made up of four debaters, two who debate only on the affirmative, and two who debate only on the affirmative. Their records are then combined for a team record.

CONCORDIA, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO