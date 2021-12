CHESTERTOWN | Following a decades-long tradition, Santa Claus made his annual visit to Chestertown Dec. 11, bearing gifts for children as well as hearing their holiday wishes. But instead of holding court in the Chester Municipal Center as has been the routine for a decade or so, the famed Christmas duo — who had an uncanny resemblance to Chestertown’s own Al Muench and Carol Monroe — greeted children and their families at Dynamite Hill Recreation Area in a COVID-conscious drive-through manner, as was the case a year ago.

