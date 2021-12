Based on stand-up and radio personality Harry Teinowitz’s own experiences in rehab and recovery, this sweet, good-natured play takes its protagonist, Harry, through his journey in rehab, from his denial-filled early days, when he thinks he can just do a few weeks and then resume his old life, to his dawning awareness that he needs to make deeper changes. Along the way we meet fellow rehabbers, all at various stages of getting it together, or not, led in group by a therapist who has her own story to tell about her addictions.

