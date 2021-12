I have been working on airplanes for as long as I can remember, but resurrecting vintage combat aircraft is the most challenging and rewarding specialization I’ve encountered. I started focusing on warbirds when someone asked me to help them rebuild a Hawker Sea Fury fighter, and over the ensuing decade, my small New Zealand company AvSpecs took on more projects for local and international clients, including American-built Curtiss P-40 fighters and British Supermarine Spitfires. But the restoration community in New Zealand had always mused about the legendary, nearly extinct de Havilland DH.98 Mosquito, a former RAF WWII plane made almost entirely from wood.

