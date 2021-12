The Mendocino High School (MHS) Woodshop sat dormant for well over a year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the longtime shop teacher, Elise Boyle, retired, leaving the future of the Woodworking program uncertain. Finding the right person for a Career Technical Education (CTE) program isn’t as simple as interviewing potential candidates fresh out of a Teacher Credentialing program. A CTE teacher must have three years of industry experience (requiring some of that experience to be recent). Many industry professionals are reluctant to leave a lucrative job, for the comparably low pay of teaching; the ideal candidate is passionate about their profession and has a desire to share that passion and skill with young people.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO