Betty Frost

(Age 81) Funeral service will be Monday December 27th at 2pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Monday from 1pm till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
Larry Born, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, December 19, 2021. A private commital service will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home, of Niles. Posted On: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 2:47 PM.
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, 1 p.m., Summer Shade Cemetery. Kelvin Dwayne Perkins, 55, of Auburn passed away Dec. 20, 2021 at Skyline Medical in Nashville. He was born in Monroe County to the late Louie Perkins and Lanna (Page) Perkins, who survives. He and his wife owned and operated Kelvin’s...
Donald C. Berry, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 25, 1945, in Newport, RI, to James and Myrtle (Peckham) Berry. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy before becoming a refrigeration technician at Raytheon where he retired.
SANDUSKY — Mattie Ruth Irby, of Sandusky, transitioned from this life on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Mattie was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi, on Thursday, Feb. 29, a leap year. She resided in Sandusky for 70 years. Mattie was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist...
Lois Marie Bass, 96, of Niangua, died Thursday morning, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Marshfield Care Center in Marshfield. She was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Dwight, Kan. to Frank and Janie Fisher York. On Jan. 14, 1973, she married Paul “Ray’’ Bass. She was preceded in...
Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
Jon D. Rhen, 60, of Washington Street, Tremont, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born Dec. 15, 1961, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Robert C. Rhen Sr. and Gloria Bolton. He was a graduate of Pine Grove Area High School. Jon...
Elizabeth Lassiter (Betty) Biedenharn was born on July 14, 1921, and died peacefully at her home on Dec. 17. Betty was born and raised in Vicksburg. After growing up at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Vicksburg and participating in children and youth activities there, she graduated from Carr Central High School and attended Mississippi State College for Women.
SYCAMORE — Dixie L. Danner, age 60, of Fostoria, died at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Independence House, Fostoria. Funeral services for Dixie are 1 p.m., today at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. William P. Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., today before the funeral service.
Rosalin Dodge, 61,funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Interment will follow at the Friday Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 also at the fairgrounds. To view full obituary click here.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
