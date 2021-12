Months ago, Elon Musk claimed to live a $50,000 SpaceX module he rented. However, recent reports say that’s untrue and he actually lives in a $12 million waterfront estate. The Wall Street Journal recently talked about the specifics, saying Elon Musk currently lives in a ritzy waterfront estate. Specifically, he seems to be staying with another PayPal alum, Ken Howery. The property in question is an 8,000-square-foot mansion along the Colorado River. Residing in a gated neighborhood, it features a waterfront pool, jacuzzi, and private boat slip. In 2018, the mansion sold for more than $12 million, suggesting it’s cozy, to say the least.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO