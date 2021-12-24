ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Both US 396, US 6 Closed in Some Areas Due to Accidents

mammothtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jackknifed big rig has blocked all lanes of U.S. Highway 395 on Conway Summit near the intersection with Virginia Lakes...

www.mammothtimes.com

Comments / 0

kyoutv.com

Some Iowa bridges could close due to wind threat

DES MOINES, Iowa (KYOU) - Due to the high winds Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, travelers should be prepared for emergency closures of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake near Polk City and the mile-long bridge on Iowa 14 over Red Rock Lake north of Knoxville. Crews...
IOWA STATE
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Closed At Donner Pass Due To Heavy Storm

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Due to the intensity of the storm, Interstate 80 has been closed at Donner Pass. As can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by ActiveNorCal, the road is almost completely obscured by the snowstorm. The highway is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to low visibility. Drivers have been advised to use alternate routes during travel. For more information about highway closures, visit the Caltrans website, here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Active NorCal (@activenorcal)
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

Both Directions Of I-70 Near Byers Closed For Crash

BYERS, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 on the Eastern Plains are closed due to a crash. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure is between Peoria Road and Byers. CDOT initially only closed westbound lanes, but announced eastbound lanes were closed at around 3 p.m. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 322 – Peoria Road and Exit 316 – US 36; Byers. https://t.co/JlChTeP710 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021 CDOT says adverse weather and a multiple vehicle crash are the causes for the closure. They advise drivers to find another way around the closure and to expect long delays. Significant wind is moving across the state as of Sunday afternoon. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera near the closure show blowing dust and an occasional tumbleweed.
BYERS, CO
State
California State
State
Nevada State
L.A. Weekly

Nancy Palacios Killed in Vehicle Crash on Taussig Avenue [Wasco, CA]

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that at 5:50 a.m., Palacios, 26, was driving north on Palm Avenue south of Taussig Avenue approaching a pickup truck traveling southbound. Furthermore, CHP said Palacios, the driver of the sedan veered onto the right shoulder. Afterwards, they over-corrected to the left and rotated into...
WASCO, CA
Key News Network

Video: Driver Survives Horrific Crash

Driver survives crash into tree in Rowland Heights.Tony V/KNN. Rowland Heights, L.A. County: A driver survived after slamming into a tree and totaling the car in a crash in Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Nogales Street around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec.12, for reports of a vehicle into a tree.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
#Virginia Lakes#Highway 6#Caltrans#The Nevada Highway Patrol
CBS Sacramento

Some I-80 Drivers Caught In Snow Due To Weather Conditions

KINGVALE (CBS13) — As rain continued to hit the valley, some drivers were caught by surprise up in the foothills. One family was all loaded up in a new car, ready for a new experience on their way to Idaho. Sophia Fellman and her crew from the Bay Area decided to bail on chain installation. Chain Controls were still in place along I-80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra Thursday evening. “This is my first time even getting chains on the car, so def going to have somebody else do it,” she said. And they weren’t alone. “You just don’t want to do this. No, too...
TRAFFIC
NBCMontana

Crash in eastbound lanes of I-90 near Warm Springs

BUTTE, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports that a crash has occurred at Milepost 201.9 to 207 on I-90 near Warm Springs. Eastbound drivers should use caution until the roadway is cleared.
BUTTE, MT
NewsBreak
Traffic
KTLA

2 dead in submerged car in San Francisco

Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday ordered evacuations for a fire-scarred Southern California canyon area because of possible mud and debris flows. Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, rescued two people who had climbed atop a vehicle at a flooded underpass. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mercury News

CHP announces “Age Well, Drive Smart” class for senior drivers

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) aims to help drivers 65 years old and older maintain their driving independence through the support of a yearlong federal grant, Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) XIII. The “Age Well, Drive Smart” class is an education program specifically designed to help seniors tune up their driving...
POLITICS
KOLO TV Reno

3 injured in 20-car Washoe Valley pileup; I-80 closed all Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Treacherous driving conditions are reported through the Sierra and in western Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported a 20-car pileup on southbound U.S. 395 in Washoe Valley. Traffic will be diverted onto Old U.S. 395 at Bowers Mansion. At least three people were injured and...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
CBS LA

Caltrans Using Drones To Gauge Storm Damage

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With a large storm hitting the Southland Thursday, Caltrans will utilize a new tool to gauge the possible damage that may be left behind. The agency is using advanced drones equipped with high resolution cameras. The images help assess the risk of rock or mudslides. It also helps them plan ways to repair the damage. The drones can see 360 degrees, and can safely maneuver close to unstable areas. “What might have been a couple pictures on a cell phone is now maybe hundreds of photos that’s all stitched together in this nice, large model,” a Caltrans official said. Workers on the ground were at greater risk of danger before they started using the drones. Thursday and Friday’s atmospheric river storm has brought with it the serious risk of mudslides and debris flows in wildfire burn areas.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Sierra travelers see long drive times as storm continues to affect traffic

KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The snow in the Sierra tested the patience of drivers trying to get up and over the summit Thursday night.  It’s been anything but smooth sailing in the higher elevations. It can take more than twice as long to travel distances, and at times, drivers are not going anywhere as traffics […]
TRAFFIC

