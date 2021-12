What happens when you invite teenagers to take over your design studio?. That’s what Alex Proba—a multidisciplinary artist known for her distinctive use of layered, abstract shapes—did for her latest rug collection. After decades of designing home goods for her own store and creating art for companies like Google, Louis Vuitton, and Rag & Bone, Proba decided to give young women from Ghana the reins to her practice. She introduced them to the principles of color and shape, then encouraged them to come up with their own paintings. These images were transformed into rugs, which are now available for sale on Proba’s store, with all the proceeds going back to the creators’ school.

