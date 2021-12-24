ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

WSAV-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze. It took 15 fire engines two hours...

www.wsav.com

Related
eturbonews.com

New Deadly Ferry Accident in Bangladesh

A deadly fire started from the engine room on a Bangladesh ferry operating to Barguna from the capital Dhaka via Jhalakathi. At least 37 people have died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh, according to police, in the latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

One dead, up to 100 missing in jade mine landslide in Myanmar

At least one person is confirmed dead and at least 70 are feared to have been buried under rubble after a landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar.The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin state, which is the centre of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry, occurred around 4am local time on Wednesday (9.30pm GMT on Tuesday).Around 70 to 100 people, mostly jade miners, were working inside the mine when some of them were swept into a lake by overflowing mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation told Reuters.A rescue operation...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning. Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way. The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified. Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim. Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed. A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. The federal Attorney General's Office said the preliminary estimate...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

At least 11 dead, 25 missing after boat carrying Indonesians capsizes off Malaysia

Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation after a boat carrying dozens of Indonesian migrants capsized off the coast of Malaysia Wednesday. Of the estimated 50 passengers, 14 have been reported safe, 11 are dead, and some 25 remain missing, according to authorities. The boat overturned in rough weather...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

‘This Is Going To Be Tough On Us’: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire On Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy died in a house fire on Tuesday morning on the Far South Side. The fire broke out in a home near 122nd and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m.. While some people escaped a child was trapped on the second floor and died. A two-year-old boy was taken to Roseland Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Spencer. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the child’s mother just bought this house and they recently moved in. The second floor window of the home is boarded up now. We’re told this is where the...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Myanmar rescuers search for landslide victims

Rescue teams are desperately searching for people in a lake in Myanmar, after a landslide occurred in the Hpakant area of northern Kachin state at 04:00 on Wednesday (21:30 GMT Tuesday). As many as 100 people are feared missing after the incident at a jade mine.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

