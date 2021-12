The Yamal-Europe pipeline is once again flowing gas in reverse, and colder weather has arrived. The next-month contract for gas supply at the Dutch TTF hub reached a record €183.6 ($208)/MWh at around 17:30 GMT on December 21, up 23.5% from the previous session, on news of the reversal of the Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually pumps Russian gas westwards and the arrival of colder weather. This is equal to $2,204/'000 m3, or $374/barrel of oil equivalent.

