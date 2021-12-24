ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

2 dead after car submerged in NorCal flood

By Aaron Tolentino, Fareeha Rehman
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOu2C_0dV77F8c00

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A flooded road in Millbrae has killed two people who drove into the standing water around 6 a.m. Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police arrived at the scene at the intersection of East Hillcrest Blvd at Hemlock Avenue, according to a 9:28 a.m. tweet.

The car was submerged in the water, with two people trapped inside. The flooded area was in a depressed section of roadway beneath a Caltrain overpass.

A witness saw two people standing on the roof of their car in the rising floodwaters. First responders arrived and were able to rescue them from their car. However, a second car sinking in water was found.

First responders attempted to save the submerged car, but the conditions became too dangerous as the floodwaters were rising rapidly, authorities said.

That second car, with two people inside, could not be rescued.

The rain comes from another storm in the Bay Area, showers that will continue into the Christmas weekend.

Reports of flooding have come in from other parts of San Mateo County as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Heavy rain traps drivers in Fresno floodwater

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Heavy rain in Fresno created congestion on city streets, including at the intersection of Peach and Olive avenues, where on Thursday shortly before 5:00 p.m. police were called to help stranded drivers. Some vehicles made it through the floodwaters, but others did not. Inside one of the cars stranded was Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New 2022 California traffic safety laws highlighted by CHP

New traffic safety-related laws are about to go into effect in California this upcoming Jan. 1, and CHP this week sought to alert the public about the changes for 2022. The bills were signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after being approved by state lawmakers in this latest legislative session, according to the California Highway Patrol. […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Millbrae, CA
Accidents
Millbrae, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
Moss Beach, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed while attempting to cross Fresno street

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story described it as a hit-and-run. Fresno Police Department has since clarified that the drivers involved remained at the scene. FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A man has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross a Fresno street Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspected DUI driver crashes into police car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A suspected DUI driver crashed into a police car that was diverting traffic while workers were filling a pothole in Fresno, police say. According to police, around 8:47 p.m. a police officer was blocking a lane on Shaw Avenue while a pothole was being filled by city workers. Police say a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Plane crash lands onto Auburn home

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities say a plane crashed onto the roof of an Auburn home Wednesday afternoon. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call about “suspicious circumstances” on Miracle Drive around 3:00 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home. A photo of the scene shows the […]
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Two arrested after trying to steal parts from car lot, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say two suspects were caught trying to steal parts from an auto lot in Clovis Friday morning. Clovis police responded Friday morning to a call from a business owner who said people were trying to steal automotive parts from vehicles at a nearby auto dealership. When officers arrived they approached […]
YourCentralValley.com

Baby bassinet struck in Fresno home shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting suspect is in custody following a shooting into an occupied home. According to police, no one was injured in the incident Thursday evening but one bullet struck a baby bassinet. Officers say the suspect ran away from them and threw a gun. The identity of the suspect has not […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Christmas evening rain and snow

A cold front is currently moving into Central California bringing heavy rain and low mountain snow. Here’s the latest on the timing of the precipitation: There’s a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada and a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Foothills. Expect extreme winter storm conditions in the Sierra Nevada due to snow […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourCentralValley.com

New details released in firearm incident near Fresno park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – New details about what led up to an officer-involved shooting near Fresno’s Woodward Park have been released by the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the investigation prompted suggestions that Wednesday’s incident in the area of Friant and Fort Washington roads was an attempt at so-called “suicide by cop.” Police say they […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Modesto police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting of 2 men

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police announced on Thursday the arrest of three people in the shooting deaths of two men.  Police said they received reports of multiple gunshots just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Thrasher Avenue near Oregon Drive.  The victims were identified Wednesday as 20-year-old Julian Sisk and 19-year-old Taurean Travis, who are […]
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy