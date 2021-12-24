2 dead after car submerged in NorCal flood

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A flooded road in Millbrae has killed two people who drove into the standing water around 6 a.m. Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police arrived at the scene at the intersection of East Hillcrest Blvd at Hemlock Avenue, according to a 9:28 a.m. tweet.

The car was submerged in the water, with two people trapped inside. The flooded area was in a depressed section of roadway beneath a Caltrain overpass.

A witness saw two people standing on the roof of their car in the rising floodwaters. First responders arrived and were able to rescue them from their car. However, a second car sinking in water was found.

First responders attempted to save the submerged car, but the conditions became too dangerous as the floodwaters were rising rapidly, authorities said.

That second car, with two people inside, could not be rescued.

The rain comes from another storm in the Bay Area, showers that will continue into the Christmas weekend.

Reports of flooding have come in from other parts of San Mateo County as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.