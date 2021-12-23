ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

“Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift”

By Free Press
monroefreepress.com
 3 days ago

Scripture: This is how the birth of Jesus the Messiah came about: His mother Mary was pledged to be married to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit. Because Joseph her husband was faithful to the law, and yet did not want...

monroefreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets

A small Indonesian community is celebrating Christmas by performing traditional shadow puppet shows about the birth of Christ as the pandemic shutters most public performances. The country has been hard-hit by Covid with the virus also disrupting the puppet group's shows. Founder Indra Suroinggeno said it was important to put on the performances -- featuring colourful Jesus, Mary and Joseph puppets -- because previously they were held exclusively in churches on Christmas day. "Although public performances are rare due to the pandemic, we keep practising within the community in order to preserve the tradition," he said.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
jacksonprogress-argus.com

MORRIS: During this season, focus on God's gift of love, salvation

One of the most comprehensive instructions for a Christian’s behavior is found in Philipians 4:8. It reads, “Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things.” May this Christmas season focus on God’s love and His gift for our salvation.
RELIGION
ccenterdispatch.com

Christmas – God’s Gift to Us

The Advent season is upon us and Christmas will be here soon. I love Christmastime—the decorations, the music, the food, Christmas specials on TV, being with family, and the gifts on Christmas Day—especially watching the kids tear into theirs. I like it all so much, I’d probably jump the gun a little. So, we have a rule in our family that Christmas music and decorations have to wait until after Thanksgiving.
RELIGION
Griffin Daily News

God made us because of His love

Q: Why did God create people knowing that we would disappoint Him and disobey Him? — G.C. A: God made us because of His love. On a human level, we know that love needs an outlet — that is, love yearns to be expressed and shared. In a far greater way, God’s love is the deepest expression of His desire to have fellowship with mankind. That’s why He created Adam and Eve. And He created them in His image so that they would have the ability to love also — to love each other, and to love Him. God is love — and now this wondrous characteristic of His personality was being given to Adam and Eve. What a gift!
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indescribable#God With Us
Kilgore News Herald

Kids Talk About God: What Gifts Would You Bring to Jesus?

Wise men from the East brought baby Jesus gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. What gifts would you have brought?. “I would give Jesus a lot of money, a big sheep and a balloon that reads, ‘It’s a boy!'” says Perry, age 11. Perry, I don’t know...
RELIGION
monroefreepress.com

God said, “tell his children all Christmas gifts are from him!!!”

Scriptures: Thus saith the Lord the King of Israel, and his redeemer the Lord of hosts; I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God. And who, as I, shall call, and shall declare it, and set it in order for me, since I appointed the ancient people? and the things that are coming, and shall come, let them shew unto them. Fear ye not, neither be afraid: have not I told thee from that time, and have declared it? ye are even my witnesses. Is there a God beside me? yea, there is no God; I know not any. They that make a graven image are all of them vanity; and their delectable things shall not profit; and they are their own witnesses; they see not, nor know; that they may be ashamed. Who hath formed a god, or molten a graven image that is profitable for nothing? Behold, all his fellows shall be ashamed: and the workmen, they are of men: let them all be gathered together, let them stand up; yet they shall fear, and they shall be ashamed together. The smith with the tongs both worketh in the coals, and fashioneth it with hammers, and worketh it with the strength of his arms: yea, he is hungry, and his strength faileth: he drinketh no water, and is faint. The carpenter stretcheth out his rule; he marketh it out with a line; he fitteth it with planes, and he marketh it out with the compass, and maketh it after the figure of a man, according to the beauty of a man; that it may remain in the house. He heweth him down cedars, and taketh the cypress and the oak, which he strengtheneth for himself among the trees of the forest: he planteth an ash, and the rain doth nourish it. Then shall it be for a man to burn: for he will take thereof, and warm himself; yea, he kindleth it, and baketh bread; yea, he maketh a god, and worshippeth it; he maketh it a graven image, and falleth down thereto. He burneth part thereof in the fire; with part thereof he eateth flesh; he roasteth roast, and is satisfied: yea, he warmeth himself, and saith, Aha, I am warm, I have seen the fire: And the residue thereof he maketh a god, even his graven image: he falleth down unto it, and worshippeth it, and prayeth unto it, and saith, Deliver me; for thou art my god. They have not known nor understood: for he hath shut their eyes, that they cannot see; and their hearts, that they cannot understand. And none considereth in his heart, neither is there knowledge nor understanding to say, I have burned part of it in the fire; yea, also I have baked bread upon the coals thereof; I have roasted flesh, and eaten it: and shall I make the residue thereof an abomination? shall I fall down to the stock of a tree? (Isaiah 44:6-19).
RELIGION
Kingsport Times-News

God sent his invitation to 'all people'

“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11) It was half an...
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: The greatest gift

MERRY CHRISTMAS! By now, I bet all of you are anxious to open your presents and celebrate the holiday this Sunday. But I hope in all your excitement, there is one gift you will not forget about. It’s not in any box, so don’t go looking under your tree for another package. Did you ever think of Jesus as a gift? Well, He was the very special One sent to us by His Father – God. God knew that we needed someone to help us to be good people and get ready for heaven when we die. God had a plan, and Jesus agreed to be the biggest part of that plan.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

LIVING GRACE: God does things in His time, in His way

For 40 years, the former Egyptian slaves who were now the nation of Israel had wandered the desert. Each day God provided their food and water, now there was a generation that did not know the pain of slavery. Only Joshua and Caleb were left from those who had left Egypt. They had had witnessed the power of God defeat the mightiest force in the world of that time. Except for those two, they primarily knew God as provider and law giver. But God was about to reestablish the fact that He is also a warrior. Just like with God our provider there was an expectation of obedience to His law. If they obey, they would see victory and never experience defeat. While these men and women believed in God and in His promise of this land, there was no way they could imagine just how He might pull this off. Each day they had to get up and obey in little things.
MUSKOGEE, OK
nyack.edu

Celebrating the Birth of Jesus | God’s Gift to All

2 And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. 2 (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) 3 And all went to be taxed, every one into his own...
NYACK, NY
Laurinburg Exchange

Thank God for our Prince of Peace

Amy Pye shares this story: “When John’s cold turned into pneumonia, he ended up in the hospital. At the same time, his mother was being treated for cancer a few floors above him. And he felt overwhelmed with worries about her and about his own health. “Then, on...
RELIGION
St. Louis American

Give thanks to God for past year, one that is coming

It’s that time of year again that places us on the merry-go-round of the holidays and the woes of another year that has gone by too fast. It’s that time of year again where we begin to look back over the last 12 months. The review results in one of two things happening: We either pat ourselves on the back because of what we’ve accomplished, or we frown our brows in frustration at what we haven’t accomplished.
RELIGION
Daily Leader

The Amish Cook: Thanking God for the blessing we have received

Have you ever seen an equation that didn't look equal? I have. As December keeps winding down, there is the joy and anticipation of celebrating Jesus' birth. The children are constantly chattering about the upcoming trip to visit Daniel's family in Ohio over Christmas. Menus and game ideas float around; everyone feels special and loved as we marvel at the greatest gift of all, the Lord Jesus, who rescued us from misery and made it possible to be adopted as God's dear children.
RELIGION
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy