Amazon has confirmed it will have stock of PS5 consoles available sometime between now and December 31. You will, however, need to be a Prime member to access it. Stock dropped over on the Amazon UK page on Friday, so we know it's coming but right now there's not a more specific time available. If the US sale goes the same way you'll need to be quick, as consoles are likely to sell out in minutes.

