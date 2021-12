Have you noticed that your WiFi has been running much slower than usual this holiday season? The reason behind that could be one you never would have expected. So, you have decorated your house for Christmas. Sure, your home isn't as adorned with Christmas decorations as Clark Griswold's (or maybe it is), but it still brings Christmas cheer to you and your loved ones. However, perhaps you have recently noticed that your internet has been slower lately. Slow internet speeds will turn anyone into The Grinch, and Christmas could be to blame.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO