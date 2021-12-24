From heaven to earth and back to heaven

This Christmas season has become one of gratitude and learning for me. During the Thanksgiving weekend, I had a horrible accident where I fell from the top of our stairs to the bottom and literally broke my face. I was apparently carrying too much stuff up the stairs and at the top, my foot wasn’t completely on the step so when my heel came down, I met air and lost my balance. I was knocked out and don’t really remember the fall, but I must have landed on my face as I broke my nose, both cheek bones, and my jaw. My husband, Marty, found me on the floor at the bottom of the stairs face down in a pool of blood.
