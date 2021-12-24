From heaven to earth and back to heaven

The crew leaves Lingalind behind and heads towards Epitaph Mountain. However, their way is thwarted by new and old threats which endanger the whole world…. With the rebellion fight against God (or God’s servant Rudolph rather), everyone is gearing up for the end, and all hopes are pinned on the frontliners and Back Arrow himself: the journey on Granrekka to Epitaph Mountain, passing the fake walls and encountering Rudolph in hiding for more destruction. It’s even worse if the problematic Rudolph has Rakuhos at his disposal (dubbed the “Rondo of Ruin”), and to that effect, has stalled all of their efforts to do anything, so Arrow steps up to the plate for help, deforming Rudolph to a true Demon Lord-like form for a final boss character (and seriously though, forget about Dissonanza since her Conviction makes her invincible unless Rudolph is eliminated).

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO