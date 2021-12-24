ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

From heaven to earth and back to heaven

By MARCUS CHANDLER
Log Cabin Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning my brothers and sisters. God has sure been good to us. I give him glory and honor for all he has done and all he is going to do. This is the conversation I believe God had with Jesus concerning the fall of man. “Jesus, there is...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

How history is made relevant in ‘The Lady Of Heaven’

Finding pioneering ways to portray religious figures in the Muslim faith, having the post-production rug pulled from under them as Covid-19 hit and bringing on board an Oscar winner as a creative consultant were all in a film’s work for the London-based creative producers Abdul-Malik Shlibak and Hussein Ashmere of their historical drama The Lady Of Heaven.
RELIGION
wtvy.com

Turkeys From Heaven needs your help

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the 24th year – Turkeys From Heaven needs your help to feed families this holiday season. There are several ways you can help feed a family for Christmas. Turkeys From Heaven is making it easier than ever! There are several ways you can contribute this year.
DOTHAN, AL
Washington Times

Heavenly Bethlehem calls for action here and now

The holy birth of Jesus in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago beckons us to harness goodness, overcome despair and build a more humane world. “Do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God,” said Prophet Micah. This is how we should pursue equality and peace for all. Bethlehem...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Log Cabin Democrat

Blessed through the greatest gift (Christ candle)

Well, our journey through advent season is now coming to a close. In fact, tomorrow morning we bring all the anticipation and longing that we have dealt with to a close, when we indeed celebrate the greatest gift we have all been given, the birth of our Lord and Savior. So, where are you at this very moment on your list? Have the stockings all been hung with care? Have all the gifts been wrapped and your lists been checked twice? I so hope that you are indeed ready for a nice winter’s nap (my guess is many could use that even today) and look forward to celebrating the birth of Christ in the morning.
RELIGION
Columbia Star

NOT a Stairway to Heaven

This Christmas season has become one of gratitude and learning for me. During the Thanksgiving weekend, I had a horrible accident where I fell from the top of our stairs to the bottom and literally broke my face. I was apparently carrying too much stuff up the stairs and at the top, my foot wasn’t completely on the step so when my heel came down, I met air and lost my balance. I was knocked out and don’t really remember the fall, but I must have landed on my face as I broke my nose, both cheek bones, and my jaw. My husband, Marty, found me on the floor at the bottom of the stairs face down in a pool of blood.
SOCIETY
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Does Destruction Rain From the Heavens?”

The crew leaves Lingalind behind and heads towards Epitaph Mountain. However, their way is thwarted by new and old threats which endanger the whole world…. With the rebellion fight against God (or God’s servant Rudolph rather), everyone is gearing up for the end, and all hopes are pinned on the frontliners and Back Arrow himself: the journey on Granrekka to Epitaph Mountain, passing the fake walls and encountering Rudolph in hiding for more destruction. It’s even worse if the problematic Rudolph has Rakuhos at his disposal (dubbed the “Rondo of Ruin”), and to that effect, has stalled all of their efforts to do anything, so Arrow steps up to the plate for help, deforming Rudolph to a true Demon Lord-like form for a final boss character (and seriously though, forget about Dissonanza since her Conviction makes her invincible unless Rudolph is eliminated).
TV SERIES
Kilgore News Herald

Minister's Moment: For of such is the Kingdom of Heaven

“But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 19:14 NKJV. For many children, the Christmas season is full of excitement. The songs, sights, smells and anticipation of coming things fill them with a sense of that “magical moment.” Sadly, that feeling is often missing in adults. Naturally, as we get older and begin to realize that life is not as expected, it is easy to lose the sense of childlike wonder.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE
Ilana Quinn

My grandma plays baseball in Heaven

People say I have my grandmother’s eyes. Hers were hazel, with a ring of gold circling her pupils. Mine are much the same. When they catch enough light, they appear moss-green — like the forest surrounding the place I grew up in. Other times, they look almost blue, like my mom’s, or cedar-brown, like my dad’s.
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Church to offer Christmas services

While Omicron cases continue to rise, churches across Southern Arizona are prepared to welcome parishioners to Christmas services. Throughout the pandemic, places of worship pivoted by making livestreaming widespread, drive up Communion and other virtual events.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Log Cabin Democrat

Giving Matters: Kindness, the Greatest Gift

So believe it or not I have been dealing with some hateful, vindictive people who resort to gossip, name-calling, making threats to make others think and act like they want them to. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. This last week individuals I know have resorted to thievery,...
ADVOCACY
orcasound.com

Even Mice Belong in Heaven

An award-winning stop-motion animated film chock full of positive, important messages. Messages are told in a clear way without having them hit you over the head with them. Delivered in a way in which they are easy to receive. Even Mice Belong in Heaven, directed by Denisa Grimmova (first feature film) and Jan Bubenicek (Murderous Tales), is a film aimed at kids but certainly one which adults will also enjoy.
MOVIES
Log Cabin Democrat

The Christmas spirit of giving

I’d like to talk about Christmas and what the season for giving means to me. Christmas is my favorite time at the Governor’s Mansion and at the State Capitol. I love the expressions of the hundreds of visitors when they see how the First Lady and all of her volunteers have decked the halls with trees and garland and lights.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy