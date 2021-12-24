ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ shows the best and worst parts of fan service [NO SPOILERS]

By JORDAN WOODSON Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 2 days ago

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man film once again directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers following immediately after the events of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” With Peter Parker, once again played by Tom Holland, unmasked and no longer able...

epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Has Hilarious Response to Jamie Foxx Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

Kevin Feige had a pretty hilarious response to Jamie Foxx spoiling his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Marvel Studios head was asked about that fateful Instagram post from the beloved actor. The executive deadpanned, "I'm numb to it now. I'm numb to anybody tweeting anything about anything. Politics, movies, Marvel, just numb." It's probably good practice for the man with the final say over at the massive company. There have been leaks surrounding this film for months and he's probably happy that we're almost at the finish line. But, it isn't just Spider-Man that's kept Feige up at night before. Fans will remember how one reporter spoiled the big post-credits scenes for Eternals after the premiere and the work Marvel had to do with the fans to prevent more of the plot from getting out. It's better for everyone involved to just let go and hope for the best. (While also implementing guardrails to stop the most flagrant spoilers from making it to social media.)
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Collider

Kevin Feige Reveals Happy Hogan Was Almost Killed in 'Iron Man 3' Until Jon Favreau Asked to Survive

Among the many Marvel Cinematic Universe characters returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home there is Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) former assistant, and currently a major ally of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. However, as it turns out, Happy could have entirely missed the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, as his character was supposed to die in Iron Man 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Thrillist

What the Ending of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Means for Marvel's Favorite Webslinger

From the very first trailers, it was clear that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be a film with implications far beyond the adventures of its title character. Like Captain America: Civil War before, No Way Home seemed destined to cram as much superhero action as possible into its runtime, and with all that action came plenty of opportunities to spin a complex web of new potential stories for Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and more.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Doctor Strange’s Grip on All Those Realities Gets Out of Hand in ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Teaser

Doctor Strange appears to confront an evil version of himself as he digs deeper into the mysteries of the multiverse in the new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set to arrive in theaters May 6. The Sam Raimi-directed film will serve as the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, although of course, a lot has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then, too. More specifically, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will pick up after the events of the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange grappling with the fallout from his necessary dabbling in the multiverse.  The new Multiverse of Madness teaser doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, but it does offer a glimpse at the film’s large ensemble cast. Benedict Wong returns as Doctor Strange’s mentor and friend, Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises his role as Mordo. The trailer also features Doctor Strange’s first encounter with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, as well as Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez.  And, of course, there’s that evil Doctor Strange doppelgänger, who menacingly quips at the end of the clip, “Things just got out of hand.”
MOVIES
EW.com

First Spider-Man: No Way Home reviews suggest it's one of the best Spidey movies to date

Instead, figures from other dimensions in the multiverse who know Peter Parker is Spider-Man are pulled into their reality. That means Holland's Spidey, a product of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe and the producers at Sony, gets to meet characters like Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx's Electro — people from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's era of Spider-Man movies.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home? [Spoiler]

The legacy of Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy is unparalleled. As the foundation of the Spider-Man films that followed, the three films hold a special place in the minds of the fans. Along with Spider-Man, the trilogy also introduces Mary Jane Watson, the love interest of Peter Parker. Kirsten Dunst’s memorable portrayal of Mary Jane Watson never fails to steal our attention. Naturally, fans must be wondering whether the beloved actress is reprising her role in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ when rumors started to spread regarding Tobey Maguire’s return as Peter Parker. If you are curious about the same, let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hawkeye viewers concerned after learning who Avengers HQ Rolex watch belongs to

For weeks now, Hawkeye viewers have been wondering who the mysterious Rolex belongs to.In Marvel’s Disney Plus series, the item is discovered in the wreckage of Avengers HQ after Thanos (Josh Brolin) blew it up.It’s revealed that a group known as the Tracksuit Mafia were hired to specifically retrieve the watch at an auction it was due to be sold at.Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) says in the episode that it belonged to someone he used to work for who has now retired. He’s worried that, should the Tracksuit Mafia identify its owner, this person will be in...
CELEBRITIES

