Soccer

Paul Carden trying to raise 'low' AFC Telford United troops

By Lewis Cox
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Carden must lift a ‘low’ AFC Telford United dressing room for a festive double-header against Chester. The Bucks are rooted to the bottom of National League North at Christmas after Tuesday’s poor home defeat to fellow strugglers Guiseley. But there is no time to dwell...

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Telford v Chester - Match preview

AFC Telford chief Paul Carden has called on his squad to show a response on a big Boxing Day occasion against Chester. The struggling Bucks, two points adrift at the foot of the National League North table, go head-to-head against the Cestrians in front of what is likely to be a bumper festive crowd.
SPORTS
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank knows how important Ivan Toney is for Brentford

Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney is crucial to his Brentford game plan and the striker is likely to start at Brighton on Boxing Day.The 25-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea after a spell out with coronavirus.Bees manager Frank has not confirmed Toney, who has scored five goals this term, will definitely start at the Amex Stadium but he is certainly keen to get him back in action as quickly as possible.“He is fine,” Frank said. “He should be in a better place for Boxing Day. I will not name the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Paul Carden
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, but the PA news agency understands the league were dissatisfied with the late application.Boss Patrick Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a “couple of cases”, but the increase over the following 48 hours was not deemed enough to see the game cancelled.The Premier League announced last week that a game will be played if a team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Wolves postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in Bruno Lage’s squad

Arsenal’s home fixture against Wolves has been postponed due to the combination of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the visitors’ squad, the Premier League has confirmed. Bruno Lage’s side made a request to the Premier League for their trip to Arsenal to be called off following a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their camp, combined with injuries, led to Wolves having an “insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture”.Wolves also had their Boxing Day fixture against Watford postponed after Watford were unable to field a team. A statement from the Premier League read:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telford#Afc Telford United#National League North#Boxing Day#Seals
The Independent

Dean Smith against strike but warns of ‘dangerous situation’ over player welfare

Norwich head coach Dean Smith does not feel he could back a players’ strike – but warned football now finds itself in a “dangerous situation” over player welfare.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.🗣...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes hoping for Michail Antonio return from Covid in Boxing Day clash

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping Michail Antonio will be available to face Southampton on Boxing Day after recently testing positive for coronavirus.Antonio, who has scored six Premier League goals this season, missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, but Moyes has not yet ruled him out for Sunday.Moyes said: “The answer is I don’t know. The (isolation) changes in the rules, he has no symptoms and I have to say he is double vaccinated.“It is not someone who has got it, who is not (vaccinated). He is vaccinated and so with all the those, hopefully...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Coronavirus crisis continues with postponement of Arsenal’s match against Wolves

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Tuesday has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak within the Wanderers camp. The Premier League confirmed on Sunday evening that the game at the Emirates Stadium had gone the same way as Leeds’ home fixture against Aston Villa, just hours after Crystal Palace’s request to call off their Boxing Day trip to Tottenham with manager Patrick Vieira among a series of positive cases was denied.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal progress but admits there is plenty to improve

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his team are going in the right direction approaching the halfway mark of the season.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League and are through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals following Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Sunderland.Next up is a trip to basement club Norwich on Boxing Day where the visitors will aim to secure a fifth straight victory in all competitions.🎄 @ManCity will top the #PL at Christmas pic.twitter.com/JD3gKED3xe— Premier League (@premierleague) December 19, 2021Arteta said: “We are halfway through the season and unfortunately the season ends in May because there is still a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
The Independent

Dean Smith unhappy with costly mistakes as Norwich thrashed by Arsenal

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was left bemoaning individual errors as he admitted standards had “dropped massively” following a Boxing Day thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.A brace from Bukayo Saka either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike had the Gunners on course for three points before a late Alexandre Lacazette penalty and a goal for substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured a comfortable 5-0 win.The victory leaves Arsenal six points clear in fourth place as they picked up back-to-back away wins for the first time in the league this season.While the visitors continued a decent run of form, Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at Sharks

Sale’s Gallagher Premiership match away to Newcastle on Boxing Day has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sharks squad.Sale returned positive coronavirus tests overnight and “a significant number” of their squad have been ruled out of the match, Premiership Rugby said in a statement.The Professional Game Board (PGB) testing oversight group and Sale have agreed the risk is too great for the game to go ahead safely.Sadly we have to announce that ⁦@FalconsRugby⁩ v ⁦@SaleSharksRugby⁩ has been called off due to a Covid outbreak. We wish everyone affected a safe and speedy recovery. Full details...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

