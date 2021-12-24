M-I staff shares favorite Christmas films

Christmas movies are pictured as part of the Messenger-Inquirer staff’s first top five picks for the season. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

From classic tales like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol” to debatable hits such as “Die Hard” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” some of the staff members of Messenger-Inquirer have compiled a list of their favorite films to watch during the holiday season, ranging from some audience favorites, cult classics and some that are just plain old questionable but fun.

FREDDIE BOURNE

1. ”Home Alone,” 1990. While I do question certain things that Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister didn’t do, like call the police wondering where his family was and if they made it to Paris safely, the gusto and fearless attitude that he has when defending his house is quite a joy to watch. Each time I watch it, I am always surprised by the traps that Joe Pesci’s Harry and Daniel Stern’s Marv fall for. I honestly looked up to Kevin growing up, hoping to have as much backbone as he did. But it also reminded me about the importance of family, especially now, being away from my own folks and having some of my very close relatives pass on. While I envied Kevin for being able to stay home alone and be able to knock down the bad guys, it’s still gives me goosebumps when Catherine O’Hara’s Kate comes home in one of the final scenes. They embrace each other in that moment, forgiving all the turmoil and are able to be around the ones they love the most.

2. “A Christmas Story,” 1983. Growing up in New Jersey, I would visit my uncle and aunt’s home every year until I moved out to the Midwest in 2018. While I relished every year with them and the family, I loathed seeing the film on each television in their house thanks to TBS’ 24-hour marathon. But one year, I actually sat down and watched little Ralphie Parker keeping his eye on the prize of getting his “official Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time,” and finally understood what all the hype was all about. Every year I watch it, it reminds me of one of my favorite gifts that I was really yearning for, a “Micro Monkey Bike with rugged 6-inch nylon wheels, full chain guard, powerful, sure-stopping hand brake, oversized hi-ten steel frame, hi ten steel fork, quick adjust seat height and soft foam grips.” While the focus stays on Ralphie, I particularly became more invested in the other characters such as Flick, who got his tongue stuck to a frozen flagpole, and even The Old Man, whose strict demeanor and sense of humor I began to appreciate the older I got. For me, the film does more than focus on the whole concept of getting the perfect gift; it also shows a truer and more unglamorous holiday well-spent by a middle-class family that still powers through the obstacles of losing their families meal by ravage dogs, odd leg lamps and arguments with a furnace. It assures me that Christmas doesn’t have to be picture-perfect and that the imperfections make it all worthwhile.

3. “Jingle All the Way,” 1996. Send in the hate mail. Yes, it’s a trainwreck of a film. Arnold Schwarzenegger shows his limitations as an actor. And Phil Hartman and Sinbad’s characters are sometimes verging on cringey, but I cannot help but laugh and watch this movie by choice. It’s plain, old fun that really gets you distracted and finds humor in the stress of getting the perfect gift for someone. While it probably falls into the “so-bad-it’s-good” camp, I still find myself surprised every time I hear Sinbad improvising up a storm against a very focused and controlled Schwarzenegger. In a way, it makes fun of the downside of the holidays, like shopping, but also highlights the importance of family and not losing sight of what should matter most every day of the year. It has more flaws than strengths, for certain, but I’m content with watching it at least twice a year.

4. “Elf,” 2003. At first glance, and knowing Will Ferrell’s material is more adult-oriented and slapstick, I went into the movie theater at age 11 pretty much thinking it was going to be a massive dud. Totally incorrect. Ferrell really exudes the happy and hopeful childlike qualities of Buddy the Elf that make the movie so endearing to watch, really investing in the naive and innocent demeanor, simply just trying to spread Christmas cheer and build a relationship with his father. Despite the naysayers throughout the movie showing their annoyances and uncertainty, Buddy doesn’t take no for an answer even when he is down on his luck. He embodies the type of parent I want to be for my kids when they celebrate the holidays. Buddy reminds me that even with the tough times around the holidays, there’s always something to smile about.

5. “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas,” 2011. Many folks forget that there were three films for the duo played by John Cho and Kal Penn, but the laughs, mixed in with holiday cheer, makes it a subtle but enjoyable ride. Though critics were generous with this film, many people tend to put it low on their totem pole. Personally, it’s the right amount of oddball comedy, with a lot of heart between the two characters losing touch over the years finally having a chance to reconnect and actually grow up from the antics that became popular for. We also get a chance to see comedian Patton Oswalt play a mall Santa, which definitely helped with remembering that the film revolves around Christmas in the first place. While the laughs are hit or miss versus the film that started the series, I still tend to gravitate back to the movie for the simple fact that Santa was able to bring these two people back together, which personally gives me a little hope in fragmented relationships I wish to repair in the future.

DON WILKINS

1. “A Christmas Story,” 1983. For me, “A Christmas Story” has been my “go-to” Christmas movie. The only movie I’ve seen more is “Star Wars,” which is for a different movie list. Ever since I first viewed “A Christmas Story” as a boy myself, I could relate to the main character Ralphie Parker (played by Peter Billigsley) who only wanted a Red Ryder Ranger Model Air Rifle — AKA, BB gun — for Christmas (As children, we all have that “one” gift we wanted from Santa.) And now as an adult, I can now relate to the chaotic family and the dad experience — except I’m fully aware that fragile, or “fra-gee-lay,” isn’t an Italian word. “A Christmas Story” weaves comedy gold and memorable quotes such as “I triple-dog-dare ya!” and “You’ll shoot your eye out” into a child’s wonderment of Christmas. Whether it’s the leg lamp, the pink bunny suit or the tongue stuck to a frozen pole, I guarantee you’ll come away from this Christmas classic feeling nostalgic of a simpler time.

2. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 1965. This classic from cartoonist Charles Schulz could have easily have been my pick for No. 1. Although it’s a cartoon from the mid-60s, it still holds up 56 years later. There is a goodness about “A Charlie Brown Christmas” that’s brought out by Charlie Brown and his cast of friends — Linus, Lucy, Sally, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Snoopy. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is about finding the true meaning of Christmas, which is done artfully and gracefully when Linus recites from the Bible’s Book of Luke 2:8-20. And it’s only fitting that Charlie Brown would pick the worst Christmas tree on the lot to make it the one he and his friends would gather around for their rendition of “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.” It’s an enduring classic that young and old will enjoy for generations to come.

3. “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 1946. This is one of those movies that I didn’t see until I was an adult. I avoided this movie mainly because it was made in 1946 and was shot in black and white, which I now have an appreciation for. And it does tackle the heavy of issue of suicide — a premise that builds around the story of George Bailey (played by the great actor Jimmy Stewart) who is shown by his guardian angel how many lives would be affected if he had gone through with it. This movie set at Christmastime reminds us that having integrity, character and putting others before yourself mattered then and still matters today. Enjoy and try not to shed any happy tears.

4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” 1966. This could only be the cartoon version and not the 2000 live-action movie where Jim Carrey played creepy Grinch. Maybe I’m just a purest but this morality tale didn’t need a reboot, remake, reimagining or whatever Hollywood does these days to recapture what was already perfect in its original form. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” appeals to both children and adults even today. This grouchy character, created by Dr. Seuss, attempts to steal Christmas away from the people of Whoville (In some ways, there’s a “grinch” we all know but tolerate.) This classic captures the idea that there is something about Christmas that can turn even the hardest of hearts around and that maybe — just maybe — there is good in us all, even if you are a grinch 364 days out of the year.

5. “Home Alone,” 1990. I’ve never been able to put my finger on it but there’s something about the film “Home Alone” that has always appealed to me. It’s one of those movies that’s set at Christmastime but not necessarily a “Christmas” film. However, there are plenty of Christmas elements in it that more than qualifies it. But what makes it great is Macaulay Culkin playing Kevin McCallister, a kid who outwits two burglars, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), as they attempt to rob his home after the parents accidentally leave on a holiday trip without their son. It’s physical and slapstick humor at its best. And it’s one of the few (maybe the only) Pesci films that’s actually “family” friendly. And to quote Kevin, I’ll be sure to “bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale. Amen.”

SYDNEY O’HEARN

1. “A Christmas Kiss,” 2011. I watch this made for TV movie every year, sometimes when it’s not even Christmas. Is it a great movie? No, not really, but it brings me the kind of joy that only body glitter and a forbidden love story can. When young design assistant Wendy is tasked with decorating her boss’ boyfriend’s apartment for Christmas, she never guessed it would be the same man she impulsively kissed in an elevator. Worse? He doesn’t even remember her! The plot is filled with cliches, the acting is not particularly good and it’s a whole lot of cheesy. What more could you really want?

2. “Krampus,” 2015. Maybe it’s Adam Scott, or maybe it’s the children being eaten by slithering monsters. Regardless, I’ll take any opportunity to turn a feel-good moment into a horror story. A wildly dysfunctional family gathers and causes young Max to simply not care about Christmas, but his lack of holiday spirit accidentally summons the anti-Santa — Krampus, a central-European half goat, half demon who punishes misbehaving children with the help of his super-creepy, many-toothed demon friends. The family fights to survive, and by the end of the movie, all may well be right again … unless it’s not.

3. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 2000. This might be the first Christmas movie that I remember watching. It’s a Dr.Suess classic, and my appreciation for it grows three sizes each year. I enjoy stories that are relatable, and this mostly-for-children tale utilized millennial humor before we had a name for it (“Help me! I’m feeling!”). Jokes aside, if you don’t feel warm inside when the Grinch realizes how much he cares for his new friend, Cindy, then I hope I never have to spend Christmas with you.

4. “Single All the Way,” 2021. Netflix has taken the Christmas movie world by storm over the last few years, thanks to a few unlikely princesses, but the best one yet came out just a few weeks ago. Like any good Christmas movie, you can see the major plot points coming from a mile away here, and the friends-to-lovers storyline is certainly heartwarming. Peter, not wanting to be “the single one” again at his family gathering, convinces his best friend and roommate, Nick, to come home with him for Christmas. The plan? They’ll pretend they’ve finally gotten together so Peter’s family will leave him alone. The problem? Peter’s mother immediately sets him up on a blind date. Not-quite-chaos ensues. But what makes this movie is the relationships and chemistry between the family members. I’m not exaggerating when I tell you just watching this loving family gently squabble and embrace each other’s quirks will get you a little choked up. Who cares about finding love when you can laugh at your mom for not knowing how to work a smartphone?

5. “Holidate,” 2020. Arguably, this is not technically a Christmas movie. It is, however, a much snarkier iteration of the plot I just described (and also made by Netflix). Sloane is sick of being single at every single family gathering, so she strikes a deal with Jackson — they’ll be each other’s dates for holiday functions to make it all suck just a little bit less. We don’t just see them at Christmas, though — we follow these fiery sort-of-friends over the course of a year and watch them slowly, slowly begin to become something more. The whole movie is self-aware, a little rude and unnecessarily vulgar … an all-around good time.

JACOB LATIMER

1. “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” 1992. Arguably the movie with the best Christmas-miracle ending, “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” is a December must-watch. Kevin McCallister once again finds himself in a different city than his family during Christmas. Kevin once again proves his genius as he tries to prevent two thieves from robbing a toy store just before Christmas. The sequel in this iconic franchise brings the slapstick comedy of the first movie and combines it with a heartfelt reuniting of Kevin and his mom.

2. “The Family Stone,” 2005. This film is a chaotic look into the Stone’s family Christmas, is nearly cringe-worthy at times, but ends up being a captivating watch, and will have you cracking up and maybe shedding a few tears. Everett Stone wants his family to meet his girlfriend, Meredith Morton, on Christmas, but Meredith’s personality doesn’t align with the family’s holiday shenanigans. It almost makes you feel like a part of the Stone family at times. “The Family Stone” is an underrated gem (no pun intended) that needs to be watched by everyone.

3. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 1965. This one feels like a mug of hot chocolate and a warm blanket. The soundtrack is like snow falling on Christmas morning. It almost brings back the Christmas magic I felt as a child. It’s a holiday season essential and gives me peace when it feels like peace is unachievable.

4. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 1989. Another chaotic pick, the Griswolds manage to achieve possibly the most iconic Christmas of all time. The movie is vulgar, ridiculous at times and showcases just how dysfunctional the Griswold family is. It’s hard not to crack a smile when Clark Griswold somehow manages to save Christmas. A Christmas movie that can make you laugh and warm your heart deserves a spot on the top 5 list.

5. “Elf,” 2003. Expected? Yes. Essential? Also, yes. Elf is an essential holiday movie because of Will Ferrell’s incredible job at acting as an innocent, holiday-spirited elf who is trying to find his father. Set in New York, this gives all of the must-needed Christmas-in-a-big-city vibes and is guaranteed to make you crack a smile.